Elden Ring: Bandai apologizes and promises to fix game performance

Elden Ring was officially launched this Friday (25) and drew attention for the amount of positive reviews in the specialized critic, including the voxel. However, some players and media outlets pointed out the existence of performance problems mainly affecting the PC version of the title, causing stuttering and frame drops even on powerful machines that meet the system requirements.

As a result, Bandai Namco issued a statement on its official blog this morning to apologize for the troubled release, as well as promising that the bugs will be fixed in the near future via updates. “Regarding the frame rate phenomenon and other performance related issues during gameplay, we will constantly work to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on PC platforms,” ​​the company wrote.

Some of the problems recognized by the publisher are also related to excessive mouse sensitivity, as well as a phenomenon in the anti-cheating system, Easy Anti-Cheat, which prevents the game from being opened if the user’s account name contains encoded characters. in 2 bytes — like Japanese and Mandarin, for example.

For those who want to venture into the Midlands on PC, it’s also important that your graphics card drivers are up to date.

Not even PS5 gamers were problem-free, however. According to the publisher, there is also a phenomenon where data is not saved correctly if the console is suddenly turned off or goes into sleep mode. Therefore, it is important for players to manually save their game at the end of each session.

Elden Ring brings together all the combat and exploration expertise cultivated throughout the Souls series.Source: Bandai Namco/Disclosure

Good reception

Elden Ring was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 and it seems to be living up to expectations. At the moment, FromSoftware’s title is already one of the highest rated games in history in review aggregators like Metacritic and OpenCritic, lavishing averages 97 and 96, respectively.

Considering all the releases already evaluated by Metacritic, the PS5 version of the game already occupies the 12th place in the ranking, surpassing even Breath of the Wild, which is in 15th position. The list is topped by Ocarina of Time, the only title with a 99 average on the platform.

All the excitement surrounding the launch also saw the game break the Souls franchise’s concurrent player record on Steam. According to SteamDB, Elden Ring is already the seventh most played title in the platform’s history, with more than 764,000 people online.