Elden Ring: fans find alleged homage to Berserk

Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s new soulslike, has not yet been released, but the developer’s fans are already aware of everything about the game that is being posted. Some netizens noticed that one of the swords present in the game is very similar to the one used by the protagonist of the Berserk manga, Guts.

On the left, Guts with his sword. Right, sword that players claim is inspired by Berserk.Source: Voxel

The suspicion started when a user posted on the subreddit of Elden Ring a tribute to Kentaro Miura, mangaka responsible for Berserk who passed away in May of last year, saying that the work served as an inspiration for several elements in the franchise games dark souls. It was in the comments of user u/eldenringthrowaway’s post that the association between the two weapons emerged, with people stating that the similarity is not only in the look but also in the way of wielding it.

Looking about the sword in the post, we found more information about it. It’s called Greatsword and requires 31 strength and 10 dexterity. According to its description, it is “a chunk of thick iron from an ultra-widesword. It knocks down enemies utilizing its incredible weight. While handling likely requires the wielder to have moved beyond the realm of the merely human, it is precisely for this reason that the weapon is used to kill even inhuman enemies.”

Image of the sword with its name and description.Source: FromSoftware

Players will be able to use this and other mighty swords starting today at 8pm when Elden Ring is officially released for PRAÇA and a few hours later, at 0:00, he will be available for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox one. You can check out our review by clicking here.