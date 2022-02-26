Electricity bills for low-income families will continue without additional charges in March, decides Aneel | Economy

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) decided this Friday (25) that the electricity bill of low-income families included in the Social Electric Energy Tariff will continue with the green flag in March, when there is no additional charge.

For other consumers, the water scarcity tariff flag, the most expensive in force, remains in effect. Those who are not on the social tariff will continue to pay R$ 14.20 more for 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed in the month.

1 of 1 Understand the tariff flags — Photo: G1 Understand the tariff flags — Photo: G1

The tariff flag system is a charge applied to electricity bills when the cost of energy production increases. This is what happened throughout 2021, due to the energy crisis.

Until October of last year, the red tariff was in effect for low-income families included in the Social Tariff, which generates an additional R$9.49 per 100 kWh.

In November, the flag was yellow, with an additional R$ 1.87 in the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed in the month.

As of December, the banner applied to the social tariff was green, with no additional charge for these consumers.

Aneel also informed that low-income families enrolled in the Social Electricity Tariff are still entitled to discounted tariffs, which varies from 10% to 65% according to the consumption range.

The discount is granted on the first 220 kWh consumed monthly by residential customers. The exception is indigenous and quilombola families registered in the Cadastro Único, which have a 100% discount up to the consumption limit of 50 kWh/month.

Since January of this year, energy distributors are required to automatically register low-income families that meet the criteria of the Social Electricity Tariff

Before the law, enacted last year, interested parties had to apply for registration by phone or go to the distributor to ask for the benefit.

According to Aneel, the number of beneficiaries of the social tariff can reach almost 24 million with automatic registration.

The following are entitled to the social tariff:

families enrolled in the federal government’s Single Registry, with per capita income less than or equal to half the minimum wage;

elderly people aged 65 and over and people with disabilities who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC);

families registered in the Single Registry with monthly income of up to three minimum wages with a member who, due to illness or disability, makes continuous use of medical devices that consume electricity.