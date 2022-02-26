EU considers banning Russia from Swift interbank system

PARIS (Reuters) – The European Union will soon consider the consequences of cutting Russia off the Swift international payments system before deciding whether to use this “financial nuclear weapon”, France’s finance minister said on Friday.

In the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, EU countries have already decided on a sanctions package that would cover 70% of the Russian banking market.

But some countries are reluctant to go further and cut off Russia’s access to the Swift interbank transfer network due to concerns about how payments for Russian energy imports would be made and whether EU creditors would be paid.

Therefore, EU finance ministers asked the European Central Bank and the European Commission to produce an analysis “in the coming hours” on the consequences of such an action, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

“Swift is the financial nuclear weapon, it is what would allow Russian financial institutions to be cut off from other institutions across the world,” Le Maire told reporters.

“When you have a nuclear weapon in your hands, you think before using it, some member states have reservations, France is not one of them,” he added.

The German government spokesman said kicking Russia out of Swift would be technically difficult to organize and would have a huge impact on transactions for Germany and for German companies in Russia.

And German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said: “We are open, but you need to know what you are doing.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to use all of Washington’s influence to convince hesitant European countries.

“All options are on the table, given the potentially far-reaching implications of cutting Russia off from Swift,” European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told the finance ministers’ meeting.

“This option must be presented to member states also with an assessment of the exact implications so that they can make an informed decision,” he added.

