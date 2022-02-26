EU fear of running out of gas prevents Russian exclusion from Swift banking system

Officials in member countries say blocking a country that is part of the Swift system is considered an economic nuclear weapon.

JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE / Belgian / AFP



The sanctions imposed by the West against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have divided opinions and have already been criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeltensky who demanded more effective measures. This Friday, 25th, German government spokeswoman Steffen Hebestreit said that: “Swift suspension would have major repercussions for German companies in their relations with the Russia, but also to make energy delivery payments”. Not only Germany, but other European countries expressed reservations, fearing the impact of such a decision on Russian gas supplies.

On Thursday, 24th, after the meeting that took place at the Brussels summit, the Prime Minister of Hungary praised the sanctions that were imposed and spoke about the extensions not having extended to energy, which guarantees the supply of gas to the country. Hungary and the other EU member states. German deputy Jürgen Trittin, who is also an expert in international relations, spoke about the need to be careful not to hurt more than others, saying that blocking a country that is part of the Swift system is considered an economic nuclear weapon, since the impact will be great for that country’s economic relations with the rest of the world. However, by disconnecting a country from this system, it means that your own bank transacts with the banks of the punished country.

In the morning, Ukrainian President Zelensky criticized the sanctions that have been imposed so far and on Thursday, the 24th, said that the Ukraine was left alone. He even mocked the measures that were adopted “Cancel visas for Russians? Deletion (from the interbank system) Swift? Total isolation from Russia? Withdrawal of Ambassadors? Oil embargo? Today, everything must be on the table, because it is a threat to all of us, to the whole of Europe,” he added.