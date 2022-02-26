EU freezes assets, White House says it will impose sanctions on Putin and Lavrov

BRUSSELS – A European Union agreed this Friday, the 25th, to freeze any European assets of the president of the Russia, Vladimir Putinand its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrovwhile the leader of Ukraine called for faster and more forceful actions to punish the Russian invasion of their country. Later on Friday, the White House said that the USA also will impose economic sanctions and travel restrictions on the two, in a rare but not unprecedented US move to impose penalties on a head of state.

“President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov are on the list of people who will receive sanctions,” said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, at the end of an emergency meeting of European foreign ministers to define in detail the new sanctions against Russia. The EU’s unanimous decision, part of a broader sanctions package, indicated that Western powers were taking unprecedented steps to try to force Putin to prevent an all-out invasion of the neighboring country and trigger a massive war in the country. Europe.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian TV, however, that the sanctions against Putin and Lavrov show the “impotence” of Western countries. approaching the “point of no return”.

This is Europe’s second wave of sanctions against Russia, but so far the measures have only hit people in Putin’s inner circle, banks and financial institutions. After appeals from the Ukrainian president, Volodmyr ZelenskyEuropean leaders agreed to impose the freezes on Putin and Lavrov, and do not rule out a third round of action.

“The most important thing is that Putin and Lavrov, responsible for this situation, are severely punished by the EU,” declared the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, upon arriving at the meeting in Brussels. “We are going to hit Putin’s government where it should be hit: not just the economic and financial plane, but at the center of power.”

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said the move would be “a unique step in history towards a nuclear power, a country that has a permanent seat in the world.” security advice, but it also shows how united we are”. It was unclear what the practical impact would be on the two men and how important their assets would be in the EU.

An equally big move would be to ban Putin and Lavrov from traveling to the EU. But the leaders made it clear that this would be off the table for now, as it could complicate diplomatic moves.

According to the White House spokeswoman, the option of imposing sanctions on Putin had been “on the table” for some time, and in the last 24 hours the American president made the final decision after talks with European allies. The sanctions against Putin include a ban on travel to the US, said Psaki, who has repeatedly insisted that details would be released later.

Despite the US travel ban, Putin will still be able to travel to the United Nations, whose headquarters are in New York, as has happened in the past with members of the governments of Iran, Venezuela and North Korea penalized by Washington. Although the White House did not elaborate, US economic punishment often freezes the property and financial assets of those penalized.

They are also prohibited from carrying out financial transactions with any US citizen, which in theory makes it difficult for them to access the international financial system, which is based on the dollar. However, it is not known what assets Putin, Lavrov and other members of their security team may have under US jurisdiction.

Despite that, Psaki rejected the idea that the sanctions are just a symbolic gesture and said they send “a clear message” about Washington’s strong dislike of Putin and the actions he has taken in Ukraine.

Swift expulsion as a ‘weapon’

Zelensky earlier urged Europe to act more quickly and forcefully in imposing sanctions on Moscow, accusing Western allies of political as Moscow forces rapidly advance on Kiev.

As troops enter the capital on the second day of fighting, Ukraine’s interior ministry said residents must “make molotov cocktails” to stop the invaders.

“You can still stop this aggression. You have to act quickly,” Zelensky said, adding that banning Russians from entering the EU, cutting Moscow off the global interbank payment system Swift and an oil embargo must be on the table.

Friday’s sanctions will also target Russian elites and make it harder for diplomats to travel, but EU leaders have chosen not to restrict Russian energy imports or cut Russia from Swift – not without objections from Germany, Italy and Britain.

According to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, removing Russia from the interbank system remains an option, but only as a “financial nuclear weapon” of last resort. He said some EU countries, but not France, have reservations about such a move, and that the European Central Bank is expected to deliver an analysis “in the coming hours” on the consequences if the move is taken.

Annalena Baerbock said Swift’s cut option posed a risk of harming individuals, such as those trying to send money to relatives in Russia. “While the people responsible for the bloodshed will still be able to do their banking business.”

Further warning Russia, the Council of Europe suspended Russia from the continent’s main human rights organization. The 47-nation council said Russia remains a member and remains bound by relevant human rights conventions.

To understand How Putin has prepared the Russian economy for sanctions since the annexation of Crimea Since paying a heavy price for the annexation of Ukrainian territory in 2014, Russia has tried to make its economy sanction-proof and isolation-proof.

Relentless in the game of punitive sanctions, Russia has initiated its own measures, banning British flights to and over its territory in retaliation for a similar UK ban on Aeroflot flights.

Russian authorities also announced the “partial restriction” of access to Facebook after the social network limited accounts of various Kremlin-backed media. Russian state communications agency Roskomnadzor said it had demanded that Facebook lift restrictions imposed on Thursday on state news agency RIA Novosti, state TV channel Zvezda and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru. .

Troops advance on Kiev

While the Europeans decided on a new round of sanctions on Russia, the country’s forces continued to lay siege to the Ukrainian capital. Bombings have been heard in the city since dawn. As a result of the explosions, there is black smoke on the outskirts of the Dnieper River, which cuts through the city. The government tanks are on the streets, in preparation for armed resistance.

The orientation of the local government to the population is to stay in a safe place. The emergency siren has already sounded in Kiev at least three times on Thursday. It is a warning for everyone to go to bunkers or shelters, due to the risk of mass bombing.

Ukraine’s army issued a call for all civilians to enlist: “We need all recruits, no age restrictions,” said a first message posted on a social network. The summons, presumably, is also valid for minors, and reaches both men and women.

Amid the worsening military situation, Zelensky proposed a negotiation, according to Russian news agency RIA. The Ukrainian president said he was willing to engage in dialogue and even adopt a “neutral status” – which, in practice, would mean abandoning the ambition to join NATO./AFP, AP, EFE and REUTERS