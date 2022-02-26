EU freezes Putin and Lavrov assets in new round of sanctions

The European Union agreed on Friday to freeze any European assets held by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as Ukraine’s leader called for faster and more forceful action to punish the invasion. Russian from your country.

“President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov are on the list of sanctioned persons,” said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrellat the end of an emergency meeting of European foreign ministers to define in detail the new sanctions against Russia.

The EU’s unanimous decision, part of a broader sanctions package, indicated that Western powers were taking unprecedented steps to try to force Putin to prevent an all-out invasion of the neighboring country and trigger a massive war in Europe.







Vladimir Putin photo: Reuters

This is Europe’s second wave of sanctions against Russia, but so far the measures have only hit people in Putin’s inner circle, banks and financial institutions. After appeals from Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky, European leaders agreed to impose the freezes on Putin and Lavrov, and are not ruling out a third round of action.

“The most important thing is that Putin and Lavrov, responsible for this situation, are severely punished by the EU,” declared the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, upon arriving at the meeting in Brussels. “We are going to hit Putin’s government where it should be hit: not just the economic and financial plane, but at the center of power.”

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said the move would be “a unique step in history towards a nuclear power, a country that has a permanent seat on the Security Council but also shows how united we are”. It was unclear what the practical impact would be on the two men and how important their assets would be in the EU.

An equally big move would be to ban Putin and Lavrov from traveling to the EU. But the leaders made it clear that this would be off the table for now, as it could complicate diplomatic moves.

Swift expulsion as a ‘weapon’

Zelensky earlier urged Europe to act faster and more forcefully in imposing sanctions on Moscow, accusing Western allies of politicking as Moscow’s forces rapidly advance on Kiev.

As troops enter the capital on the second day of fighting, Ukraine’s interior ministry said residents should “prepare Molotov cocktails” to deter the invaders.

“You can still stop this aggression. You have to act quickly,” Zelensky said, adding that banning Russians from entering the EU, cutting Moscow off the global interbank payment system Swift and an oil embargo must be on the table.

Friday’s sanctions will also target Russian elites and make it harder for diplomats to travel, but EU leaders have chosen not to restrict Russian energy imports or cut Russia from Swift – not without objections from Germany, Italy and Britain.

According to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, removing Russia from the interbank system remains an option, but only as a “financial nuclear weapon” of last resort. He said some EU countries, but not France, have reservations about such a move, and that the European Central Bank is expected to deliver an analysis “in the coming hours” on the consequences if the move is taken.

Annalena Baerbock said Swift’s cut option posed a risk of harming individuals, such as those trying to send money to relatives in Russia. “While the people responsible for the bloodshed will still be able to do their banking business.”

Further warning Russia, the Council of Europe suspended Russia from the continent’s main human rights organization. The 47-nation council said Russia remains a member and remains bound by relevant human rights conventions.

Relentless in the game of punitive sanctions, Russia has initiated its own measures, banning British flights to and over its territory in retaliation for a similar UK ban on Aeroflot flights.

Russian authorities also announced the “partial restriction” of access to Facebook after the social network limited accounts of various Kremlin-backed media. Russian state communications agency Roskomnadzor said it had demanded that Facebook lift restrictions imposed on Thursday on state news agency RIA Novosti, state TV channel Zvezda and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru. .

Troops advance on Kiev

While the Europeans decided on a new round of sanctions on Russia, the country’s forces continued to lay siege to the Ukrainian capital. Bombings have been heard in the city since dawn. As a result of the explosions, there is black smoke on the outskirts of the Dnieper River, which cuts through the city. The government tanks are on the streets, in preparation for armed resistance.

The orientation of the local government to the population is to stay in a safe place. The emergency siren has already sounded in Kiev at least three times on Thursday. It is a warning for everyone to go to bunkers or shelters, due to the risk of mass bombing.

Ukraine’s army issued a call for all civilians to enlist: “We need all recruits, no age restrictions,” said a first message posted on a social network. The summons, presumably, is also valid for minors, and reaches both men and women.

Amid the worsening military situation, Zelensky proposed a negotiation, according to Russian news agency RIA. The Ukrainian president said he was willing to engage in dialogue and even adopt a “neutral status” – which, in practice, would mean abandoning the ambition to join NATO./AFP, AP and REUTERS

MM_AG_PT_ASSET_1229550