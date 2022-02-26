European Union and United Kingdom decide to freeze Putin and Russian foreign minister’s assets

Politicians have been included in a list of people hit by sanctions and will not be able to access bank accounts outside Russia.

Vladimir Putin and Other Russian Leaders Owned Bank Accounts Abroad



THE European Union it’s the United Kingdom announced this Friday, the 25th, that they decided to directly sanction the president of the Russia, Vladimir Putinand his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. EU leaders had politically approved a package of sanctions on Russia on Thursday, 24, and on Friday European foreign ministers agreed that Putin and Lavrov should be included in the list of people affected, said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, at the end of a statement. an emergency meeting of the chancellors. Borrell stressed that the standards to be applied are the same as for anyone else on the EU list. “In other words, it is a matter of freezing assets. There will be a whole lot of work (…) to identify the assets to be frozen,” he explained. Although it is no longer part of the European Union, the United Kingdom has announced similar sanctions, which will also affect billionaires and members of the Russian parliament (the Duma) who approved the invasion. It is possible that the move is only symbolic, as Putin is unlikely to keep money outside of Russia. However, the measure could hit some of its key supporters within the country.