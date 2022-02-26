Ex-astronaut suggests NASA observes Earth-like exoplanet

After several days of arriving at its “new home” in space, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is close to starting its scientific operations in search of life forms beyond Earth. With that in mind, former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield suggested a planet he said would be excellent for the telescope to take a look at.

The planet in question is Kepler-442b, located about 1,200 light-years from Earth. Experts believe that the rocky Earth-sized exoplanet (i.e. planet outside the Solar System) could be more habitable than our own planet.

One of the features for the habitability of an exoplanet is the need for it to be in the habitable zone of a star, that is, a place where there is sufficient temperature for liquid water to exist.

A paper published in The Astrophysical Journal in 2015 explains that several exoplanets identified by NASA’s Kepler and K2 missions, including Kepler-442b, are highly likely to have liquid surface water like Earth.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield spent six months on the ISS (International Space Station) in 2014 Image: Reproduction

Based on this, the scientists intend to decrease the number of exoplanet candidates so that they can begin to observe the most likely first ones.

The researchers collected all available observational data and developed a prioritization scheme. That way, when they get to a point where there are hundreds of targets, they can say, ‘OK, that’s what we want to start with,’ explained Rory Barnes, lead author of the article to Wired magazine in 2015.

James Webb

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched by NASA on December 25, 2021, after nearly 30 years of development and $10 billion invested.

Created to be able to visualize the past, James Webb aims to unravel the formation of the first galaxies and stars, the birth of planetary systems and possible origins of life, all through infrared light.

For this, the telescope has a large mirror made up of 18 hexagonal parts made of beryllium (a resistant chemical element used to harden alloys) and gold-plated panels.

James Webb left Earth’s orbit, advancing 1.5 million kilometers towards the point of Lagrange L2 – where the gravitational forces of celestial objects manage to be more stable -, beyond the Moon’s orbit.

Recently, NASA revealed the first image taken by the telescope. In the photo you can see 18 white dots on a dark background that correspond to the same star in 18 different positions.

discovering exoplanets

Launched in 2009, the Kepler telescope aimed to look for planets outside the Solar System, the so-called exoplanets. Due to running out of fuel, its mission was ended in 2018.

However, until the date of its end, the telescope managed to detect more than 2,600 exoplanets, some with great potential for habitability.

*With information from Futurism