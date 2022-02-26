Ex-Facebook changed its motto, and that says a lot about the company’s new culture – 02/26/2022

After ceasing to be Facebook and becoming Meta, the controlling group of the social network (as well as Instagram and WhatsApp) decided to change the internal culture with new values ​​that will guide the work of employees — and, naturally, how it wants to be seen in the world. outside.

The company has publicly shared that its employees, for example, will no longer be called “facebookers“, but “metamates” — mate in Portuguese is something like friends, which indicates valuing the sense of collectivity.

Since 2007, the company headed by Mark Zuckerberg has worked with the motto: “move fast and break things”, a more competitive motto.

From now on, Meta wants to prioritize:

“Viva no Futuro” (“Live in the future”).

“Be Direct and Respect Your Colleagues” (“Be Direct and Respect Your Colleagues”).

“Move fast together”.

Note that the impact phrases have become more positive and less, shall we say, aggressive like the first one. But what is behind these changes?

Second Zuckerberg, Founder of Facebook and chief executive of Meta, the values ​​highlighted since 2007 have been remarkably durable, but a lot has changed during that time.

“We are now a metaverse company, building the future of social connection. Now is the right time to update our values ​​and our cultural operating system,” he said in a Facebook post.

Facebook becoming Meta

In his post, Zuckerberg spoke of each of the mottos. About “moving fast” he said that everyone should go in the same direction “as a company, not as individuals”.

Referring to the motto “live in the future”, the executive says that the company must be a pioneer and create the “future of distributed work”, making “people feel together, no matter where they are”.

In the part that talks about “respecting colleagues”, the executive explains that the company must have a “culture of tough conversations and, at the same time, respectful”.

What would be behind the change?

In addition to being part of a repositioning of Facebook for the metaverse (they deny that the change is to dissociate the name from the scandals that erupted last year), these new slogans also show how much the company seems to have learned that moving fast, can do the company to grow rapidly, but this may not be sustainable in the long term.

By moving too much and fast, he ended up “breaking things” in the real world, such as:

In the Cambridge Analytica scandal, data from users of the network was used to influence political campaigns in the US and Brexit in the UK;

In the spread of hate speech on Facebook, which among other things helped to incite violence against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar;

Internal documents revealed by a former employee in the Facebook Papers showed how the network knew how toxic Instagram could be for teenagers;

Internally, employees began to leak information, as they thought the company did not take care of important matters, and with low morale, the company is no longer one of the most desired companies for talent, according to a survey by the company Glassdoor.

The assumptions presented by Zuckerberg make sense and show that Meta is recalculating its route towards a less tumultuous future, and that the company is also more attractive to talented employees. It remains to be seen how this will work in practice.

At the end of last year, the first case of harassment from Horizon Worlds, the Facebook metaverse, was recorded. It took a while, but the network soon created a “barrier” to avoid protruding contacts in the virtual world.

This year, we will have presidential elections in Brazil and WhatsApp, one of Meta’s networks, has already committed with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to fight disinformation. Perhaps Brazil is the first proof that the company is on a new path, and less concerned with “breaking things”, even if unintentionally.