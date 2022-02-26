Explosions are heard in Kiev hours after Ukraine’s president warns of seizure of capital | World

The war in Ukraine entered its third day this Saturday (26). Explosions were heard in Kiev hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a possible takeover of the capital. There are reports of an attack on a power station in an attempt to leave Kiev in the dark and of clashes on the outskirts of the city.

LIVE: Follow real-time coverage of the invasion of Ukraine

The attack is the biggest by one country against another since World War II, 80 years ago.

On Thursday (24), Russian troops attacked Ukraine on three fronts (land, air and sea), quickly taking Chernobyl, in the north of the country. In the early hours of Saturday (26), in local time, the offensive of Moscow reached Kiev. The Ukrainian capital was hit by explosions that caused damage to residential areas of the city.

On Friday, the Russian government said it was ready to send a delegation to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, for talks with Ukraine, adding that Ukraine’s demilitarization would be an essential part of the negotiation. Shortly before, the government of Ukraine stated that it is ready for talks with Russia, including on neutral status in relation to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), an alliance that plays an important role in the dispute between the two countries. (read more about it below).

In response to the Russian attack on Ukraine, the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom announced sanctions against President Vladimir Putin. Russia, in turn, used its veto power to block the UN Security Council resolution that would have served to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

“If talks are possible, they must be held. If in Moscow they say they want to have talks, including on neutral status, we are not afraid of that,” Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential adviser, told Reuters news agency.

“Our readiness for dialogue is part of our persistent pursuit of peace,” added Podolyak.

Despite statements by spokesman Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian military should seize power, suggesting the overthrow of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a TV speech, Putin said it would be easier for them if the military took power. In the same video, he calls Zelensky and members of his government a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”.

Ukraine is currently not part of NATO or the European Union, although it wants to join both, which Moscow doesn’t like.

Russia and Ukraine have an ancient history of conflict. Over the centuries, Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, was part of empires, suffered numerous invasions, was incorporated by the Russians and Soviets, became independent, but never completely resolved its relationship with Russia.

The second day of the war in Ukraine began with reports of explosions in the capital, Kiev, early on Friday (25), around 4:40 am (local time).

According to Reuters, one of the explosions was related to a Russian plane that would have been shot down by the Ukrainian capital’s air defense system. (see video below).

Russian plane shot down in Kiev

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has asked people in the Obolon district, near the capital Kiev, to prepare Molotov cocktails, a kind of homemade bomb made with some kind of fuel, to help fight Russian troops.

The conflict that began in the early hours of Thursday (24) is the biggest attack between European countries since World War II. Putin justified the invasion as a measure to protect separatists in the east. The UN has asked him to back off and Joe Biden has said war will be catastrophic.

The latest update is that At least 137 people died and 316 were injured in Ukraine after the Russian attacks, according to Ukraine’s Health Minister Oleh Lyashko.

How was the first day of the war:

Russia invaded Ukraine and attacked by land, air and sea in the east, north and south of the country.

Attacks hit Kiev and Kharkiv, the country’s largest cities, and thousands of people tried to flee.

Russians have taken over the Chernobyl region, where there is a nuclear waste dump.

Putin said anyone who interferes will see “consequences never before experienced in history”.

Joe Biden announced a sanctions package and said Putin wanted a new Soviet Union.

The European Union has also imposed sanctions on banks, state-owned companies and the energy and transport sectors.

Macron called Putin but said it was unsuccessful and that Putin ‘chose war’.

Protests against the war took place around the world and even in Russia, where they were suppressed.

In Brazil, Bolsonaro disallowed a speech by Mourão against the invasion of Ukraine, but did not say what he thought about the war. Itamaraty has no plan to rescue Brazilians.