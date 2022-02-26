Facebook owner says she was sanctioned in Russia for refusing to stop checking information | Technology

The owner of Facebook, Meta, reported this Friday (25) that Russia has applied restrictions to this and other social networks of the company after the platform refused to stop checking information.

“Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organize acts,” Meta vice president Nick Clegg said in a statement.

Russia’s communications regulator announced on Friday that it was “limiting access” to Facebook, which accuses of censoring and imposing restrictions on four Russian media outletscoinciding with the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

Nick Clegg, vice president of Meta, said that the platform “verifies” the information published by these means.

Facebook guarantees that an external verifier – authorized by the platform but independent – found dubious information in news and videos.

“Yesterday, Russian authorities ordered us to stop checking and warning about content published by four Russian state-controlled media,” Clegg wrote.

“We declined. As a result, they announced that they would restrict access to our services.”

The invasion of Ukraine gave rise to an explosion of fake news on the internet, especially on social networks, a phenomenon that has become recurrent whenever there is a war.

Facebook Access Limit

Earlier, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it was “limiting access” to Facebook, accusing the American social network of censoring Russian media and violating the human rights of Russian citizens.

“In accordance with the decision of the attorney general on the social network Facebook, as of February 25, Roskomnadzor takes measures to limit its access,” the agency said, without specifying the nature of the limitations.

The Russian control body disapproves of the fact that the American social network has restricted the official accounts on its platform of the Russian broadcaster Zvezda, linked to the Ministry of Defense, the public news agency RIA Novosti and the Russian online vehicles Lenta.ru and Gazeta. ru.

“Roskomnadzor asked the Meta administration to lift the restrictions imposed by Facebook on Russian media and to explain the reason for their imposition. However, the request was ignored by the owners of the social network”, it continued.

The organ also claimed to have observed 23 “censorship cases” against Russian internet media and resources by Facebook since October 2020.

“The Public Ministry, in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, decided to recognize Facebook as a social network involved in the violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens.”

This decision comes at a time when Russia is invading Ukraine militarily and causing a serious global geopolitical crisis.

It is also part of a series of measures taken by Russian authorities in recent years against major social networks, in many cases under the pretext of protecting minors and fighting extremism.

Several platforms – such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter – received several fines in the country.

In addition to Facebook, Russian authorities have determined restrictions on the operation of Twitter.