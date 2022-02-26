Facebook parent company bans Russian state media from monetizing posts | Technology

Meta, the company behind Facebook, announced that it is banning Russian state media from monetizing its posts on the social network. The decision was announced by the head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, in the early hours of Saturday (26).

“Changes have already started to be implemented and will continue through the weekend,” said Gleicher. He added that the company is also banning Russian state media from running ads on the platform anywhere in the world.

The company had already applied restrictions to this and other Meta social networks after the platform refused to stop checking information, according to an announcement made on Friday (25).

“Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organize acts,” Meta vice president Nick Clegg said in a statement at the time.

Russia’s communications regulator announced on Friday that it was “limiting access” to Facebook, which it accuses of censoring and imposing restrictions on four Russian media outlets, coinciding with the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine.

Clegg said that the platform “verifies” the information published by these means.

Facebook guarantees that an external verifier – authorized by the platform, but independent – found dubious information in news and videos.

“Yesterday, Russian authorities ordered us to stop checking and warning about content published by four Russian state-controlled media,” Clegg wrote.