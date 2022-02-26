Fans reimagine Street Fighter 6 logo in criticism of Capcom’s decisions

The visual style adopted by the company did not please many people

Officially announced last Monday (21), Street Fighter 6 already has an aspect that has not been very pleasing to fans: your new logo. After accusing Capcom of having used a “ready image” as a basis for the work, fans flocked to social media to spread their own versions of him and show the most interesting paths the company could have followed.

The main criticisms of the new logo refer to the fact that it abandon the street references that marked the previous chapters of the series. Also, for the first time in franchise history, Capcom stopped using Roman numerals in their official arts — instead of expected Street Fighter VIthe title is named in the official materials only as Street Fighter 6.

While some of the fan-made work has tried mix the new style visual with the tradition established by previous games, others followed a more different path. The Twitter user identified as @CH4N_GGfor example, created a logo with the classic colors and superimposed it on the “pumped” Ryu shown in the game’s teaser.

Fans Show Paths Capcom Could Take

The designs created by the fans of Street Fighter also include options with more features minimalistsand there were even those who mixed visual elements of Super Smash Bros. in your creations. Already the user @schmerp_ preferred to go back to Capcom’s original inspirations and created a logo concept totally inspired by graffiti.



Obviously, since we’re talking about Twitter, the uproar could not be left out of the “alternative” options either. While some fans simply imitated the visual elements of the logo of Elden Ringfrom From Software, others decided to imagine what it would be like Street Fighter 6 if it belonged to the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series.

Until now, Capcom has not officially commented on the criticism made of the game’s logo, which remains full of mysteries. With the promise to bring more realistic graphics than the previous chapters, Street Fighter 6 should be developed on the RE Engine and could represent the return of the franchise to Xbox platforms.

