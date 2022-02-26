Federal Revenue releases consultation of residual income tax refund batch | Economy



Published 02/25/2022 19:59

Brasília – The Federal Revenue released this Friday the access to the consultation of the residual lot of refund of the Income Tax (IRPF). The lot includes the return of remaining amounts from previous years and will benefit 44,966 taxpayers, in the total amount of R$ 100 million.

Of this total, R$ 74,355,297.45 refers to the number of taxpayers who have legal priority, with 2,555 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old, 19,611 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old, 1,758 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 7,146 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching. The list is completed by 13,896 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration until June 30, 2021.

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet (www.gov.br/receitafederal), click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the refund”. The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be wrong. The IRS also provides an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment in the CPF. Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Return. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 (one) year at Banco do Brasil.