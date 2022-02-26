FGTS: New emergency withdrawal and review of values

Workers rejoiced this week after an announcement made by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The novelty is that the Federal Government is studying the release of a new batch of emergency withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

In addition, citizens who work or have worked with a formal contract at some point after 1999 can receive a hefty sum. The possibility comes with the revision of the FGTSalready slated to be voted on by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

FGTS withdrawal opportunities

Initially, it is necessary to point out that the FGTS It is a right of every worker with a formal contract. The fund is created with monthly deposits made by the employer with an amount equivalent to 8% of the employee’s salary.

However, even if the amounts are the right of the holder, the withdrawal can only be carried out in specific cases provided for by law, or when the government releases an emergency lot for workers to choose to redeem or not.

New emergency withdrawal

The new withdrawals will be authorized for workers who have a positive balance in their FGTS. However, the amounts have not yet been defined or when they can be carried out, but the expectation is that it will be possible to withdraw between R$ 500 to R$ 1,000.

The forecast is that the new modality will be made available through a Provisional Measure (MP) that must be edited by President Jair Bolsonaro, within 20 days, according to members of the government’s economic team.

The purpose of the new withdrawals is to make access to FGTS resources more flexible until the end of the year. “There are several initiatives that we can have until the end of the year that should help the economy to grow. We can mobilize FGTS resources too, because they are private funds,” said Guedes.

FGTS review

The topic, review of the FGTS It’s not new around here. The action is still awaiting the decision of the STF, which may or may not allow a monetary correction of the FGTS accounts to be carried out. The point is that since 1999 workers are losing value.

This is because the Referential Rate, used to readjust the values, has been zero for many years, which is causing losses to workers who are not receiving the correct income in the Guarantee Fund.

The calculation of the so-called FGTS review is individual for each person, as it varies according to the time the money was invested in the account with the contributions salaries received over the years. This calculation can be done free of charge through the site.

It is important to point out that, even those who have already withdrawn money from the FGTS in any situation over the years you can ask for a review. In short, it can increase your fund values ​​considerably.