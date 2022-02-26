Find out if it’s a good option for 2022

Several traditional and digital banks offer loans to their customers. Next is one of those.

Linked to Bradesco, next is a digital bank that offers loans and has 3 types of credit, with special advantages for its users.

How to get a loan through next

To apply for a loan through next, it is necessary to have the amount pre-approved and the contract can be carried out through the bank’s application.

But how do you know if the credit has been approved?

If the credit card options (International and Platinum) appear in the proposal summary, when opening the account, it is because there is already approved credit.

With the account already open, simply check the credit limit in the next application under Menu > Credit.

In addition, if no approved credit appears, a request for a new analysis can be made at Menu > Card > Request a credit card.

What are the 3 types of next credit?

Next customers have 3 types of credit with special advantages. Find out what they are:

Installment Credit

Ideal for those who want to fulfill the dream of having an apartment or a new car and want to have more peace of mind to plan the payment. Check out what happens in this type of loan.

The amount is approved, according to the monthly income, and the money falls into the account at the same time;

The customer has up to 72 months to pay (the first installment can be paid in up to 90 days), in addition to not having their credit card limit affected and being subject to credit analysis.

Personal loan

In this type of loan, the user takes the amount he needs and the monthly amount is debited directly from the current account. Thus, it helps to organize the financial life and the payment is left to next. Check out the advantages of this option.

Up to 48 months to pay and the first installment can be paid within 90 days;

Payment of installments is via automatic debit;

Subject to credit review.

Anticipation of the 13th Salary

For users who receive their salary directly into their next account, this type of credit is ideal because:

There is a single installment and payment is made via automatic debit to the checking account;

It is subject to credit analysis.

Where to open an account on next?

Account opening can be performed on the next app, available for Android (Play Store) and iOS (App Store). Therefore, it is necessary to register and photos of documents need to be sent for analysis.

Furthermore, next gives a period of 3 to 7 business days to send, by e-mail, a response regarding the opening of the account.

