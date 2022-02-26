Food prices go up in Brazil?

The Brazilian food industry should have sales growth this year, as it did in 2021, but the increase in production costs is an obstacle, says João Dornellas, executive president of the Brazilian Food Industry Association (Abia), an entity that brings together one hundred small, medium and large food, beverage, technology and ingredient producers, both Brazilian and multinational. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsens the situation and could raise food prices.

According to the executive, the costs of inputs used by the industry (seeds, grains, energy and fuel) are taking longer to stop rising than entrepreneurs in the sector expected.

Pressure factors on production costs have impacted the entire production chain, with part of the increases being absorbed by the food and beverage industry. However, the industry does not have the capacity to absorb 100% of the costs, and a part ends up unfolding in the final price of food.

João Dornellas, Executive President of Abia

For Dornellas, also president of Consea (National Council for Nutritional Food Security of São Paulo), former vice-president of Nestlé do Brasil, the costs on production chains need to go down this semester for food inflation in Brazil to start to lose strength.

Russia vs Ukraine brings more uncertainty

But new sources of uncertainty, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, threaten to spur further increases in commodity and oil prices, renewing pressure on industry costs and, by extension, inflation.

The upward trend in prices, if the conflict situation continues, directly impacts production costs and fuel prices in Brazil, as well as petroleum-derived plastic packaging materials, which can pose challenges for the food industry. national.

João Dornellasexecutive chairman of abia

Last year, sales of the Brazilian food industry grew 16.9%, reaching R$ 922.6 billion, driven by exports, which advanced 18.6%. But domestic sales, which account for 73% of the sector’s revenues, grew much less: 1.8%.

See below the main excerpts from the interview with the executive president of Abia.

UOL: The sector had been warning about cost pressures. Has this threat increased with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

João Dornellas: Importantly, we already have a high global demand for food. This is the main pressure factor on production costs. On the supply side, since the beginning of 2020, the sector has been facing disruptions, still present, in global value chains, which impact the prices of raw materials, inputs and energy, with direct effects on production costs.

The prices of agricultural commodities in the world also contribute: according to the FAO/UN Price Index, they reached the highest level in 10 years, since 2011, showing an accumulated increase of 28.1% in 2021 in relation to the average of prices in 2020

Another very relevant factor concerns packaging, where the food industry faced price hikes that reached 100% and restrictions on supply, such as plastic resins.

Electric energy and oil derivatives had an intensified upward movement throughout the year due to the domestic water crisis and restrictions on energy supply in the world. These items together account for more than 60% of the sector’s industrial production cost.

Now, the conflict in Ukraine can have global consequences and affect, in some way, all countries that have trade relations with the European Union, the United States, Russia and Ukraine. Russia is one of the world’s main suppliers of oil, gas and derivatives.

The upward trend in prices, if the conflict situation continues, directly impacts production costs and fuel prices in Brazil, as well as petroleum-derived plastic packaging materials, which can pose challenges for the food industry. national.

So, is there a risk that the sector will need to pass on part of this increase in costs, or is the industry still able to absorb more of these pressures with reduced margins?

Negotiations between companies in the sector and retail chains are contextualized in a free market scenario and in accordance with the commercial strategies of each company. We can say, however, that the increase in food costs for the consumer will always be a matter of concern for the sector.

Pressure factors on production costs have impacted the entire production chain, with part of the increases being absorbed by the food and beverage industry. However, the industry does not have the capacity to absorb 100% of the costs, and a part ends up unfolding in the final price of food.

But the entity maintains the projection for 2022 of an expansion in sales at a level similar to that of 2021. Does this mean that export earnings are still stronger than the pace of expansion of the domestic market?

João Dornellas: There is no doubt that exports contribute to the good results of the food industry and, for 2022, this trend will continue. But this year we have a situation that can also favor the expansion of the domestic market. Food outside the home is growing, due to the lower risk of restrictions on the movement of people. The service sector is fully operational again and this strengthens food service establishments, such as bars and restaurants, for example.

Even with the moderate expansion of the Brazilian economy, with an estimate of GDP between 0.5% and 1%, but combined with the expectation of falling inflation and the gradual recovery of employment, domestic sales should expand.

Which segments will drive this expansion in the domestic market – supermarkets or delivery?

In 2021, food service, which includes delivery, bought 26.3% of everything that was produced, a better result than in 2020. But before the health crisis, in 2019, food service already represented 33% of the company’s sales. industry for the domestic market. So we see a trend for 2022 for the segment to reach between 28% and 29% of share. Food outside the home will play an extremely important role in the expansion of the domestic market in 2022, a movement that started in 2021.

So is this trend of increasing market share in demand for delivery here to stay, even after the eventual overcoming of the pandemic?

We believe so. It is a format that pleases the consumer for its practicality and that, even before the pandemic, was already standing out. Companies have invested in the integration of physical and digital channels, in the use of applications and in the structuring of e-commerce. In this way, the distance shopping and consumption experience became much more positive and gained the trust of consumers.

With regard to the foreign market, should demand remain strong, with prices also firm?

The export scenario is promising given the growth projected for the world economy, of 4.4%, according to the IMF, which contributes to the expansion of consumption, in addition to the perspective of firm prices for agroindustrial commodities and the maintenance of the exchange rate at a high level.

There is great scope for adding value to Brazilian food exports through product diversification and access to new markets, which reinforces the importance of new trade agreements.

The sector opened 21 thousand jobs last year, reaching 1.7 million positions. What is the expectation for the job market in the sector in 2022?

If this recovery scenario is maintained, the sector can end 2022 with even better results, generating more than 30 thousand new jobs.