Ford Maverick or Fiat Toro? We compare the two pickups

Ford do Brasil’s main launch in 2022, the Maverick pickup truck hit the market with the proposal to be a multipurpose vehicle, targeting consumers who are also looking for cars in other categories. With that, Maverick put aside the direct confrontation with the other pickup trucks on the market. But after going through a clash with the Jeep Compass (and winning), now it’s time for the Ford Maverick to face the Fiat Toro. How does she fare in front of the Fiat pickup?

To find out that answer, we’ve selected seven essentials for a clash between the Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 and the Fiat Toro Ranch TD350, which is the top-of-the-line version of the diesel-engined pickup with 4×4 traction. Regarding consumption data, we used the Inmetro table.

Grades are given from 0 to 10, according to the Car Guide criteria. Therefore, each car can add up to a maximum of 70 points in the total of the 7 items in the comparison. The purpose of this quiz is to offer a quick comparison, only on the 7 most important items for most consumers. In an analysis with other items, the result may change – or not.

power

Under the hood, Fiat Toro Ranch has a 2.0 turbodiesel engine with 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Named TD350, it is associated with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Ford Maverick is equipped with a 2.0-litre Ecoboost petrol engine with 253 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive. As it offers superior numbers in power and torque, the winner in this regard is Maverick.

Consumption

According to Inmetro, Fiat Toro Ranch does 10.0 km/l in the city and 12.5 km/l on the highway, always with diesel. The general average with this fuel is 11.25 km/l. On the other hand, the Ford Maverick figures are 8.8 km/l and 11.1 km/l, respectively. The average, therefore, is 9.95 km/l. With an advantage in all scenarios, the winner in this regard is Fiat Toro.

Multimedia

The Ford Maverick is equipped with the 8” Sync multimedia center. It offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, two USB ports, AM/FM radio and Bluetooth connectivity. The system also supports voice commands that allow you to control entertainment, climate and telephone functions. There is also the FordPass Connect feature, which allows you to activate functions and verify Maverick information remotely.

Fiat Toro has the 10.1" UConnect multimedia center, which brings practically the same features. However, only the Fiat pickup offers 4G internet (fees apply) and integrated GPS. In this case, Toro wins.





Fiat Toro and Ford Maverick: Italian pickup wins in multimedia. Photo: Car Guide / Publicity

Safety

Regarding safety equipment, Fiat Toro Ranch is equipped as standard with seven airbags (front, side, curtain and knee for the driver), ABS brakes with EBD, electronic stability and traction controls, Isofix, start assistant uphill and downhill, autopilot, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and automatic high beam switching.

Ford Maverick brings much of the same equipment, owing only the last two items. However, the Ford pickup still adds forward collision warning, pedestrian and cyclist detection, and automatic post-crash braking. Both models also feature 4×4 traction, which greatly increases safety in the rain (on asphalt) and gives the car much more security to overcome bad terrain. The result is a technical tie between the two pickups.

Bucket

The Ford Maverick has a 943 liter bucket. In addition, the pickup truck imported from Mexico also supports a payload of 617 kg. The Fiat Toro, on the other hand, has a slightly smaller bucket, which takes up to 820 liters. On the other hand, the Italian brand pick-up offers payback for a load capacity of up to 1 ton, and even offers a standard sea top, an item that does not leave the factory at Maverick. With a slight advantage, the Ford Maverick wins in this regard.





Fiat Toro and Ford Maverick: American pickup truck bed is bigger. Photo: Car Guide / Publicity

Price

Along with the Ultra version – which brings a sportier look – the Fiat Toro Ranch is one of the top-of-the-line configurations of the pickup produced in Goiana (PE). With a look more focused on agribusiness customers, Toro Ranch starts at R$205,390. In addition to solid, metallic or pearled paint tones, the model also offers the optional Pack Connect/Me package (R$ 2,650). The Ford Maverick is only offered in the Lariat FX4 version. Priced at R$239,990, it does not offer options, but has 18 customization accessories. With a difference of R$ 34,600, Fiat Toro is the winner in this regard.

After sales

Fiat Toro Ranch leaves the factory with a 3-year warranty, with no mileage limit. The first three inspections of the pickup produced in Goiana (PE) – annually or every 20,000 km – cost R$ 4,172 in total. On the other hand, the new Ford Maverick also offers a 3-year unlimited mileage warranty. In the first three revisions – which occur every 10,000 km or 1 year – the total cost is R$ 3,372. The winner in this regard is the Ford pickup.

TORUS OR MAVERICK? Item Fiat Toro

ranch 2.0

T350 4×4 Ford Maverick

Lariat FX4 2.0

EcoBoost power 7 8.5 Consumption 7 6 Multimedia 9 7 Safety 9 9 Bucket 7.5 8 Price 3 1 After sales 6 7 Total of points 48.5 46.5

Conclusion

With a 2 point advantage, Fiat Toro won the new Ford Maverick in this Car Guide comparison. As in the clash with the Jeep Compass, the result highlights the points in which the Ford pickup was penalized, especially the price – which is almost R$ 35,000 higher than the Fiat Toro and can be a decisive factor for the purchase. In addition, Toro still excels in multimedia by offering more connectivity features and a larger screen, in addition to lower fuel consumption. If Maverick offered at least one version with the same price as the Toro, it could tie on points or even surpass Fiat’s unbeatable pickup, which remains the most loved in Brazil.