Former minister Ricardo Salles commented on fake video of the war in Ukraine on Jovem Pan

Ricardo Salles appeared on Jovem Pan commenting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

During the speech, however, the images displayed were from the video game “Arma III”

Video was disseminated as if it showed a Russian bombing in the rival country

The dissemination of fake videos about the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused television stations around the world to be tricked into showing them live. In Brazil, it was the case of TV Jovem Pan.

During Jornal da Manhã last Thursday (24), the broadcaster reflected the invasion with alleged images of the bombing of a Russian jet in Ukrainian territory.

The video, however, was actually a clip from the video game “Arma III”, widely circulated on social media with the title: “Ukraine fires missiles to intercept Russian air artillery”.

None of Jovem Pan’s journalists or commentators realized the mistake. Among them, the former Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, who continued to speak about the war.

Ricardo Salles comments on fake video of the war in Ukraine – Photo: Reproduction/Jovem Pan

“The United States, the Biden administration, seems to fan this disagreement with the Russians using Ukraine as a pretext,” he said, as the TV played the fake video.

Fake videos went around the world

It was not only Jovem Pan, however, that made this mistake. Several vehicles around the world and users of social networks believed in the “fake news” disseminated on the internet.

Last Thursday (24th), fake Russian invasion videos were among the most viewed on Facebook across the planet, being viewed by more than 110 thousand people and shared more than 25 thousand times. After finding out that they were fake, they were eventually taken down.