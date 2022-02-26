G7 Representatives Say They Expect Brazil to Condemn Russia’s Actions at UN Council Meeting | Ukraine and Russia

Representatives of the embassies that make up the G7 – a group made up of Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the United States – met this Friday (25th) in Brasília and defended that the Brazilian government condemn the invasion of Russia to Ukraine during the UN Security Council meeting scheduled for this Friday (25).

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in the early hours of Thursday (24) and is already considered the biggest attack by a European country against another on the same continent since World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already said that “whoever interferes will lead to consequences never before experienced in history”.

Putin authorizes special operation in eastern Ukraine

According to the blog of journalist Julia Duailibi, the United States and Albania must present, during a council meeting, a resolution condemning the invasion. Also, according to the blog, sources involved in the matter say that Russia is expected to be isolated, with the other members voting in favor of the resolution.

“Today is a very important day in New York, because a very firm, very strong resolution is going to be presented to the Security Council. And we hope that Brazil will vote in favor of this resolution and that it will condemn the invasion of Ukraine”, said Brigitte Collet, French ambassador to Brazil.

The European Union ambassador, Ignacio Ybáñez, said that no one can consider that he is “off the table”. According to him, the message is particularly valid for the countries that make up the UN council.

“We are sending a very clear message to the Brazilian government. We are all democracy. We all want to count on Brazil. Today we are working on this issue. We want to hear a clear message about what happened about the invasion. The big concern is to convince that Russia made a wrong choice. We really expect these indications from Brazil. We are optimistic and hope that this will happen,” said Ybáñez.

Along the same lines, the Japanese ambassador, Teiji Hayashi, pointed out that the issue between Russia and Ukraine is not just a European problem.

“It is an international problem. If we ignore this violation of international law, the same thing can happen in Asia, Latin America and other international regions. That’s why we’re talking with our Latin American colleagues, with the Brazilian government, to collaborate more, improve the situation and solve this problem,” said Hayashi.

The German ambassador, Heiko Thoms, reinforced that the vote and Brazil are “important”.

“I just wanted to remind you that Brazil, when it was elected to the council, mentioned some priorities, and the first was the defense of the United Nations charter and the defense of the principles of international law”, said Thoms.

government demonstrations

Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a note calling for a halt to “hostilities” in Ukraine, but did not condemn the invasion. The Itamaraty also said that it follows the military operations “with grave concern”.