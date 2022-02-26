Gamblers from Palmas and Paraíso hit the 15 numbers of Lotofácil and win more than R$ 500 thousand | Tocantins

Two players from Tocantins hit the 15 dozen of Lotofácil and will take the prize of R$ 518,597.67. The lucky ones are residents of Palmas and Paraíso do Tocantins. The contest is 2457 and the draw was held on the night of this Thursday (24) in São Paulo.

In all, five bets matched the 15 numbers. The other three are from Castelo (ES), Curvelo (MG) and Medianeira (PR).

The numbers drawn were: 01 – 03 – 05 – 08 – 10 – 11 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

Another 868 players from all over the country matched 14 numbers and took R$426.61 each. The next draw is this Friday (26), with an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million.

The rule for lotteries is that whoever wins a prize can withdraw the money at any lottery house or at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. If the value is greater than BRL 1,903.98, as is the case with the Palmas winner, payment is made only at the bank branch.

As its name says, Lotofácil is one of the lottery games with the highest probability of success, where the player pays R$ 2 per wheel and chooses 15 out of 25 numbers. It is necessary to match the 15 tens drawn to win the main prize.

Even so, the chance of winning a single bet is 1 in 3,268,760 combinations. Mega-Sena, for example, has a probability of 1 in 50,603,860 on a single bet.

15 hits: BRL 518,597.67 – five winning bets

14 hits: R$ 426.61 – 868 winning bets

13 hits: BRL 25 – 24,539 winning bets

12 hits: BRL 10 – 231,368 winning bets

11 hits: BRL 5 – 966,415 winning bets