Gas stations in Teresina increase the price of regular gasoline to R$ 7.29 and allege Russian invasion | Piauí

The g1 toured some gas stations. The liter of gasoline that cost on average R$ 6.59 this Wednesday (23) rose to R$ 7.29.

From gasoline to bread rolls, invasion of Ukraine could raise inflation in Brazil; understand

A gas station attendant, who preferred not to be identified, revealed that when the gas station was filled this Thursday, he was forced to remove the sign with the prices. In some establishments, the increase was only noticed at the pump.

The State Consumer Protection and Defense Program (Procon) reported that it is aware of the situation and will take appropriate measures. The Union of Fuel Reseller Stations in Piauí (Sindipostos) justified that entrepreneurs are free to readjust prices, even without a direct increase by Petrobras.

“It is a natural movement of each post. This is a marketing issue”, said Alexandre Valença, president of Sindipostos.

Teresina drivers face long lines to fill up at a cheaper price

Autonomous Paulo Henrique faced a long line to fill up at the gas station, still worth R$ 6.59 a liter of gasoline. “These increases are an abuse. No doubt they will increase here tomorrow,” he declared.

Student Jaison James said he was surprised by the increase in gasoline. “Yesterday everything was normal and today it has increased,” he said.

Economist explains inflation

For economist Fernando Galvão, the gasoline price adjustment may have been a reflection of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which generated great instability in the fuel market. The result of this was a rise in the price of a barrel of oil, which reached 100 dollars.

“This is explained is a marketing issue, where I have few big traders who sell to a huge chain of consumers. In economics we call it ‘Opportunistic Behavior’, which happen in market relationships and which need public oversight to prevent a large most suffer losses”, he explained.