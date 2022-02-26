Gas stations in Teresina raise gasoline prices and justify: “Russian invasion”

Entrepreneurs from the capital Teresina justified that the increase was due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia;

In Piauí, Thursday (24) happened in an unusual way. Motorists were surprised by yet another rise in the price of gasoline. However, this time, the owners of the gas stations were questioned, since Petrobras did not announce a readjustment in the value of the fuel. Thus, the businessmen of the capital Teresina justified that the increase was due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which began at dawn.

A gas station attendant, who preferred not to be identified, revealed to the G1 that the gas station to be supplied this Thursday, he was forced to remove the plate with the prices. In some establishments, the increase was only noticed at the pump.

The State Consumer Protection and Defense Program (Procon) reported that it is aware of the situation and will take appropriate measures. The Union of Fuel Reseller Stations in Piauí (Sindipostos) justified that entrepreneurs are free to readjust prices, even without a direct increase by Petrobras.

Earlier this week, analysts indicated that a conflict in Eastern Europe could push the price of a barrel of oil above the symbolic mark of 100 dollars. This afternoon (24), prices soared with Brent surpassing US$ 105 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

More expensive gasoline and derivatives

As a result, derivatives of the product (gasoline, natural gas, cooking gas and diesel) would also increase in price. As Brazilian gasoline is composed of 27% anhydrous ethanol (which has also been registering price increases), one more factor for the readjustment, apart from the more expensive dollar. In 2021, gasoline rose almost 50%.