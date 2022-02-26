Government expands care for mothers and children in SUS

The Ministry of Health announced today (23) the launch of the Plan to Combat Maternal and Child Mortality, with the objective of, through the restructuring of the Maternal and Child Care Network (Rami), expand care in the Unified Health System ( SUS) for this audience.

According to the folder, the restructuring of the network “will guarantee care, assistance for family planning and safe birth for the child”. To this end, the annual funding provided for women’s and children’s health will be increased by R$ 624 million, thus totaling R$ 1.5 billion.

“We need to provide sufficient resources, but for this purpose, resources are never enough, because it is to take care of our future,” said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga during the plan’s launch ceremony.

He, however, warned that it is not enough to make resources available for this purpose. “We need to monitor what is being done with this public policy. A set of indicators was prepared for us to be together, above all, with the municipalities, to monitor results and make adjustments to public policy. This is not spent. It is investment in the future, in our mothers and children,” he added.

According to a note from the ministry, the improvement of care will also include the strengthening of maternity hospitals and the creation of outpatient clinics to assist pregnant women at high risk for complications.

“The fundamental precepts of expansion are to promote comprehensiveness, quality and safety of care, strengthening existing structures and creating new fundamental components. From now on, for example, the network will incorporate incentives for Low-Risk Maternities (MABs) that carry out more than 500 births per year and the inclusion of the High-Risk Pregnancy Outpatient Clinic (AGAR)”, details the note.

The possibility of incorporating the Casa da Pregnant Baby and Puerpera (CGBP) into MABs size II and III is also planned. “With regard to the Normal Birth Center (CPN), it has the inclusion of an obstetrician in the team, ensuring a multiprofessional, safe and quality care”, he added.