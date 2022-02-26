GPA signs a contract with the Barzel fund for the sale of properties for BRL 1.2 billion and a lease to Assaí

O GPA informed this Friday, 25th, together with the assaíwhich signed a definitive agreement with the real estate investment fund Barzel Properties for the sale of up to 17 properties owned by GPA to the Fund, for approximately R$ 1.2 billion, and subsequent lease of such properties by Assaí, for a period of 25 years, renewable for an additional period of 15 years.

In a material fact sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the companies recall that the closing of contracts with the Fund is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of competition authorities.

In addition to this real estate transaction, GPA and Assaí communicate that the transfer of commercial points from GPA to Assaí is progressing in line with the schedule informed in mid-December 2021, with the closing of operations of all stores object of the transaction, as well as such as the transfer of most of the stores to Assaí. “It is expected that the other commercial points will be assigned to Assaí by the end of the first quarter of 2022”, he informs.

“With this, GPA starts 2022 with a leaner structure, focusing on the banners with the highest profitability and performance and acceleration of the digital platform, as well as the conversion of the hypermarkets maintained by GPA into Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra stores”, highlights.

Assaí, in turn, accelerates its expansion plan in 2022 with the opening of around 50 stores, 10 of which are organic, with opening forecast for the first half, and 40 conversions to the cash & carry format, with openings estimated for the next year. second half. The other stores to be converted should be opened by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

“Assaí reaffirms its objective of achieving revenue of R$100 billion and more than 300 stores in operation in 2024, driven by the maturation of stores to be converted and by the continuous organic expansion plan with around 50 new stores between 2022 and 2024 “, informs.