GRID Legends: is it worth it?

GRID Legends is Codemasters’ new bet to build loyalty among motorsport fans. With new game modes, very well-crafted visuals and improved physics compared to other franchise releases, the title features an already known formula and does not abandon the series’ DNA.

O MeuPlayStation tested the game before launch, in the PlayStation 5 version, and the interactions with the DualSense and the graphics processing of the fun “simulator/arcade” stood out a lot. Two words can define its main qualities: diversity and freedom.

In GRID Legends, speed lovers will have access to more than 100 cars and travel through 22 locations around the world in tournaments. There’s no shortage of entertainment options, and below you can check out what else it has to offer. Without pretending to be a super realistic game, it bets precisely on that to win even more players.

Gameplay is fun with any vehicle

GRID Legends practically repeats the proposal of the title released in 2019, but three years of difference seems to have been enough for some interesting innovations. Overall, the game still has the same “arcade vibe”, but it doesn’t seem to seek the seriousness of an F1 or Gran Turismo – and that’s a hit to reach a wider audience.

The gameplay may present some changes, mainly in relation to the layout displayed on the track indicating the best route to gain advantage in sprints, curves and large straights. In more difficult modes, this imaginary line is not displayed.

With or without the aid, players will have to perform decently to receive better rewards at the end of the game. Placement on the podium in the top three is important, but the moments of the race are even more relevant when counting your achievements.

After all, GRID Legends has a system capable of counting your maneuvers, pursuits of opposing vehicles (vacuum), collisions and the ability to choose the best path (basically following the route) to stand out from the rest.

These scores generate coins, which can be used to upgrade your team, buy (or rent) cars, and even improve the AI ​​performance of your teammates. But it’s good to be aware of the final state of the car: your team has to pay for the repair and that price comes out of your pocket, discounting the post-race earnings.

As the player progresses in the campaign mode or the Road to Glory, the diversity of cars and modalities is a pleasant surprise. It is possible to drive trucks, passenger cars, sports models and even “open wheels race cars”, with a Formula 1-style look.

Obviously you can’t get used to everyone, but in the end we ended up developing a personal preference for one of the divisions presented. That’s where the way of creating races comes in. There, in addition to choosing the tracks and which vehicles can compete in your custom tournaments, it is possible to add speed buffs, obstacles and other elements to the route.

Last but not least, it’s impossible not to mention the physics of GRID Legends and how it impacts gameplay. Each machine has its particularity and consequently different weights, maximum speeds and drivability.

Overall, the devs managed to convey different sensations when piloting each of the powerful. Regardless of the circuit, you can understand the drag limits, how they behave in curves and balance during performance on asphalt.

Wrong? Try again…

GRID Legends brings an interesting mechanic – present in previous releases of the franchise – where players can “go back in time” to avoid collisions, get a little more speed on a poorly executed path or even to get revenge on their “Nemesis” – title given to riders who bump into you during tournaments.

This skill called Flashback is activated by pressing the triangle button. There is a usage limit stipulated in three repositioning attempts. By pressing the command, the player will go back in time and will be able to choose the exact moment to return to the action. This also makes the gameplay more friendly for those who are not the biggest experts in games of the type.

Offline game modes can be repetitive

As soon as you turn on GRID Legends, players are faced with the Road to Glory mode, something apparently inspired by Aiden’s saga in F1 2021. enhanced.

This sequence is basically the same in Campaign mode. The difference is only for the presence or not of a context during the disputes, because in the end, it is enough to face a series of challenges and move up the division to reach the elite and try to triumph.

Obviously, doing this the traditional way (via campaign mode) takes a little longer. While in History there are about 30 circuits to complete 100%, the other has a much larger number of steps to be completed to reach the top. As they have footprints that are quite similar, they may become repetitive for some players.

Especially because Rumo à Glória, the “Story Mode”, has a very cliché narrative for the automobile universe. The player embarks on the saga of a young driver, with no experience to compete among the professionals, and must “prove that he deserves to be among the best”. Have you seen this movie? So do we.

In addition to being a little generic, it ends up getting cloying in the course of events – and even a little “crazy”. For example, as we climb the ranks and get closer to the sport’s elite, a series of pointless rivalries begin to emerge.

In short, it’s just a competition with predetermined goals where we have very little influence — even if we choose to purposely crash into opposing cars, nothing changes, we try.

DualSense works fine, but it depends…

During the gameplay of GRID Legends, the variety of cars and the possibility to compete in different circuits, deliver a series of sensations in DualSense. Unfortunately, not everyone interacts so well with the PS5 controller. Codemasters’ intention seems to be to exploit it according to the torque in the corners, but it’s not at all times that this works well.

When the driver has to make a sudden stop, he activates the adaptive triggers perfectly in the best cars in the game. However, the experience is not so complete in less powerful vehicles. The R2 and L2, accelerator and brake respectively, become lighter or heavier depending on the action, but the limitation of cars interferes with the simulated “pedal” on the buttons.

It would be more interesting for them to be activated according to the vehicle’s individual capabilities, for example. Then it would be perfect…

Still speaking of the PS5, there is a standard resolution mode (no information shared by the dev within the title) where it is possible to play at 120 FPS, but the frame rate was not even selectable in the menu – even with a compatible monitor and settings. On console, loading screens are pretty fast and there were no general performance or graphics issues.

Race creation feature is interesting

Over the course of playing GRID Legends, players will likely have already built up a taste for a specific type of racing or more affinity for a certain type of car. To enjoy gameplay your way, Codemasters has introduced an option to let the community create their own circuits.

The tool works well, but the number of additional elements like ramps and boost buffs is as limited as presented in normal modes, so not much room to show off that much creativity — after all, it’s GRID not Hotwheels, right ?

GRID Legends: is it worth it?

If you’re a fan of the franchise and just want to have fun with a new release in the series, GRID Legends is a good option to have in your library, however, if you’re looking for a more realistic experience less arcade-focused, it’s good to look elsewhere. market options. Codemasters delivered a fun and very diverse game.

Unfortunately, it was not possible to test the title’s online servers, but the company promised sessions with 22 more pilots and crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox and PC.