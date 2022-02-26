Hacker Group Anonymous Declares “Cyber ​​War” on Russia

The hacker group Anonymous has declared cyber war on Russia and taken down websites of the government of Vladimir Putin, in protest against the invasion of Russian forces into Ukrainian territory. First, the group attacked the website of the state channel “Russian Today” and then took down pages from the Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The collective ‘Anonymous’ took down the website of the propaganda station #RTNews”, celebrated the collective, on Twitter.

We read your messages, thank you for supporting Ukraine. Let’s be united! — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022

Anonymous used a sophisticated cyber attack known as ‘distributed denial of service’ (DDoS-like). It is a malicious attack that aims to overload a server or a computer, exhaust its resources and make it unavailable for any user to access the internet.

Anonymous is a decentralized and leaderless collective that was formed in the year 2003. Anyone can declare themselves Anonymous without having to expose their name.

They became known for wearing the mask of Guy Fawkes, a British soldier who inspired the protagonist of “V for Vendetta”, a comic book created by Alan Moore and which gave rise to the eponymous film. During the June 2013 protests in Brazil, masks were a recurring accessory among protesters.

The group is guided by hacktivism, hacking as a form of political and social activism. But it was not always so. In the book We Are Anonymous: Inside the Hacker World, author Parmy Olson explains that the group’s origins go back to the online forum 4chan, and that the actions were like a digital version of prank phone calls.