“He sees tanks, fighter jets and soldiers”, says the sister of a pastor from Santa Catarina who is in Ukraine

With Russia’s occupation of Ukraine since last Thursday, the 24th, and the climate of progress in the war increasing every day, Santa Catarina residents report the climate of tension in having family members or for living in one of the Eastern European countries.

Scheila, 34, who for security reasons did not want to reveal her surname, and is from Joinville, says that her brother, Rafael, 32, a resident of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, traveled 28 hours to the border with Poland, along with the wife and friends. Along the way, he had to stop at a hut, in the middle of a forest, to rest and eat.

According to her, the place where Rafael lives with his wife was bombed moments after they left the house. They, along with two Brazilian friends, are traveling with only fuel and food in their luggage.

The scenes seen by Joinville are frightening. “On the streets, he sees tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, trucks and many Russian soldiers. He goes to the front of the house and comes across war scenes, with huge tanks,” says Scheila.

Little contact with family

Pastor and working religious missions, Rafael went with his wife to Moscow, Russia, five years ago. In 2021, they moved to Kiev. Due to the time zone and structure, such as charging her cell phone, Scheila says she has little contact with him. “Sometimes it takes up to three hours to get a message back,” she laments.

Alongside the two Joinvilles, two other Brazilians are traveling to the border with Poland.

thread of hope

Rafael’s idea of ​​traveling about 930 kilometers by car is due to the fact that Poland and Latvia are receiving residents from Ukraine. Fatigue is extreme. “The queue is like going from São Francisco do Sul to Joinville on a summer weekend”, compares Scheila. When arriving at the place, however, the situation can get worse, since the entrance to the border can last up to three days.

The barrier is even greater for non-Ukrainians. “As he is an immigrant and from Brazil, it is even more difficult to enter other countries, as they are only accepting people from Ukraine”, he explains.

The pastor’s sister points out that he doesn’t know what to do, even if he manages to get into Poland. “We don’t know what will happen or what can be done. Nobody knows what it will be like from here on out there”, she concludes.

“People are silent and afraid”, says Santa Catarina in Russia

Born in Joinville, João Pedro Silva, 26, has been living in Kazan, Russia for five years. He says that the country is experiencing a climate of fear and insecurity. The joinvilense says that, at work, people are silent and conflicts are highlighted throughout the day in the media.

“They talk a lot about the regions of Donbass (where the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk are located, controlled by pro-Russia separatist rebels) that are being attacked and that will not reach my city, but we don’t know anything”, he says.

He says that, so far, classes in kindergartens and schools have been canceled, in addition to some airports being closed, such as those in Crimea, which borders Ukraine. But they don’t have much impact on the day to day. “They asked the Russians to leave Ukraine. But for Brazilians and those who live in Russia, it’s like normal life”, he concludes.

Despite this, he points out that the Russian country is divided, with half of the population supporting President Vladimir Putin’s latest decisions.

“A teacher said that nothing will happen, that it is about economic issues”, and complements with ideas from supporters of the war. “Some think it was time to enter Ukraine, because they think Russia does things for them for free,” she explains.

João points out that there are protests against the war in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but they are often repressed by the Russian government. “They arrest people with that position. If it’s something lonely, that person will pay for it all,” he shares.

Conflicts between Russia and Ukraine

Russia decided to occupy Ukrainian territory after the United States and part of Western Europe spoke with Ukraine about the country’s entry into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

Contrary to the idea, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, pro-Moscow separatist territories, last Monday, 21.

The Russian government continued to advance and, last Thursday, the 24th, began to invade and bomb several Ukrainian regions, including the capital Kiev.

In an official statement, Putin made threats to anyone trying to stop the occupation. “Anyone who tries to interfere, or even more, create threats for our country and our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead to consequences like never before experienced in history,” said the Russian leader.

Government tries to contact Brazilians

The government of Santa Catarina issued an official note this Thursday, 24, informing that it is seeking the repatriation of people from Santa Catarina who are in Ukraine – a country that has been attacked by Russia in recent hours. According to the Secretariat for International Affairs, contact has already been made with Itamaraty, in order to understand how this could occur.

“The Executive Secretary of International Affairs (SAI), Fernando Raupp, informs that, in the same way that the State Government, through the SAI, worked to help in the repatriation of Santa Catarina citizens who were abroad in other situations, again – in what is to the State – the government will make itself available to the Itamaraty in situations in which people from Santa Catarina who, by chance, are in Ukraine, need information or want to return to Santa Catarina”, points to SAI.

Despite the contact with Itamaraty, there is no information on the number of people from Santa Catarina who live or are in Ukraine. In addition, there is still no defined or disclosed strategy for repatriation to take place.

Also in a note, the Itamaraty informed that it is trying to contact Brazilians who are in Ukraine. Communication channels were disclosed so that the approximately 500 Brazilians living in Ukraine can open communication with the Brazilian Embassy in Kiev.

Check out the official note released by Itamaraty:

The Brazilian Embassy in Kiev remains open and dedicated, with priority, since the escalation of tensions, to the protection of the approximately 500 Brazilian citizens in Ukraine. The Embassy has been renewing the registration of Brazilians and has provided them with guidelines through messages on its website (kiev.itamaraty.gov.br), on its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Brasil. Ukraine) and in the Telegram app group (https://t.me/s/embaixadabrasilkiev).

Brazilian citizens in Ukrainian territory, in particular those in the east of the country and other regions in conflict conditions, are requested to maintain daily contact with the Embassy. If they need assistance to leave Ukraine, they must follow the guidelines of the Embassy and, in the case of residents in the east, move to Kiev as soon as security conditions allow.

The Itamaraty also makes available, for consular emergencies of Brazilians in Ukraine and their families, the consular duty telephone number +55 61 98260-0610.