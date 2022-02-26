Health Council releases note of repudiation against vice mayor and classifies his conduct as incompatible with the position he holds

The exchange of barbs carried out by the Deputy Mayor and Acting Secretary of Health, Marcos Antônio Reis Carvalho, still has repercussions in Lafaiete.

On the afternoon of the 17th, he participated in a meeting with the Municipal Health Council, representatives of the secretariat and the health committee of the Chamber when he left the meeting before its end, quite annoyed with questions from sectors.

Yesterday (24), unanimously, the Municipal Health Council approved a note of repudiation against the deputy mayor, describing his attitude as “not consistent with the responsibility and scope of the position he holds”. “The adoption of hostile conduct does nothing to solve the city’s health problems, which are large and require short, medium and long-term solutions”. The note criticizes the vice mayor’s offense to a councilor.

“The Municipal Health Council of Conselheiro Lafaiete, the representative and deliberative body of Social Control, expresses its rejection of the treatment given by the Secretary of Health to the Health Councilor Amarílio Zebral during a meeting at the Health Commission of the City Council of Conselheiro Lafaiete.

The Health Council emphasizes that the offense to a Councilor in the exercise of his/her function constitutes an aggression to the entire Council and the Society he represents.

Social Control reaffirms the commitment to constant dialogue for the construction of public policies that can improve our health.

Still on the night of the 17th, Councilor Giuseppe Laporte (MDB) harshly criticized the acting secretary, accusing him of obscene gestures, lack of respect and inelegantness. “My ilk is the people,” he lashed out.

