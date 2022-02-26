Health of Balneário Arroio do Silva warns of consumption of seafood collected by the seaside by residents

The Health Department of Balneário Arroio do Silva issued a note asking the population to do not consume shellfish collected from the beach. The alert occurred after the registration by the municipal health center of two residents affected by food poisoning, possibly after consumption of the seafood collected by them by the sea.

With the suspicion of “red tide”, the Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality carried out the collection of shellfish at the residence of the intoxicated residents and sent it yesterday, Friday (25), to the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Santa Catarina (LACEN/SC) .

According to Joint Technical Note nº 001/2022, on February 24, 2022, CIDASC received a notification from the Health Surveillance Directorate of Santa Catarina reporting that people who consumed bivalve molluscs (those with two shells) at Praia da Teresa, in Laguna ; Xavier Island, in Florianópolis; and Arroio do Silva Bathhouseshowed symptoms similar to those observed when consuming molluscs contaminated with the okadaic acid toxin. The results were above the detection limits allowed by current legislation in Arroio do Silva spa and Teresa Beach. Xavier Island did not send material for analysis.

Balneário Arroio do Silva Health Secretary Rogério Ferreira da Costa Júnior said intoxicated people reported vomiting, diarrhea and weakness. He reinforced the request for the population to avoid consuming seafood collected on the beach, and reported that so far there have been no reports of intoxication with seafood consumed in restaurants in the municipality.

What is “red tide”?

The phenomenon known as “red tide”, characterized by a massive proliferation of organisms belonging to phytoplankton that can be toxic, has generated environmental, economic and public health problems. Although toxic algal bloom events are considered natural phenomena, in recent decades these events have become increasingly frequent.

Often, molluscs that feed on toxin-producing organisms are not affected, but accumulate the toxins in their bodies. These toxins can subsequently be transmitted to humans through the consumption of contaminated seafood, thus becoming a threat to Public Health.

One of the syndromes transmitted by shellfish consumption is known as “Diarrheic Poisoning by Shellfish Consumption”, DSP, which is characterized by being a serious gastrointestinal disorder. Ocadaic acid (OA)the main DSP toxin produced by dinofiagelados, when accumulating in the hepatopancreas of mussels and oysters, causes diarrheal syndrome in consumers.