HEALTH PLAN ADHESION

Municipal public servants who wish to join the health plan (GNDI, Unimed or Hapvida) will be able to apply for membership from 3/3 (Thursday) in the auditorium of the Administrative Center, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Membership must be made by March 15th. If the membership is made after this date, the server will be without coverage in April.

Attendance will be done in order of distribution of chips.

ATTENTION: in case of non-adherence, the plan will be suspended on March 30, 2022, when the contract ends.

Documents for inclusion in the HEALTH PLAN:

* RG or work card, CPF, updated SUS card and proof of address for the last 30 days (the receipt must contain the updated zip code);



*The same documentation in case of inclusion of DEPENDENTS;



*Marriage certificate, deed or contract of stable union registered at the Notary’s Office (if it is to include spouse/companion);



*For inclusion of nephews and grandchildren, birth certificate (original) is required