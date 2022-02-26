HEALTH PLAN ADHESION

Municipal public servants who wish to join the health plan (GNDI, Unimed or Hapvida) will be able to apply for membership from 3/3 (Thursday) in the auditorium of the Administrative Center, from 9 am to 4 pm.
Membership must be made by March 15th. If the membership is made after this date, the server will be without coverage in April.
Attendance will be done in order of distribution of chips.
ATTENTION: in case of non-adherence, the plan will be suspended on March 30, 2022, when the contract ends.
Documents for inclusion in the HEALTH PLAN:
* RG or work card, CPF, updated SUS card and proof of address for the last 30 days (the receipt must contain the updated zip code);
*The same documentation in case of inclusion of DEPENDENTS;
*Marriage certificate, deed or contract of stable union registered at the Notary’s Office (if it is to include spouse/companion);
*For inclusion of nephews and grandchildren, birth certificate (original) is required
NOTE: Inclusion will only be made upon presentation of ALL the aforementioned original documents.
SUBMIT COPIES OF THE DOCUMENTS AS FOLLOWS:
1- On the same sheet, double-sided RG, CPF and SUS card (all must come ONLY on the same side of the sheet).
2- Proof of address for the last 30 days on a separate sheet, with updated zip code.
3- The birth certificate that does not contain the CPF number must appear as follows: *Birth certificate on one sheet; * CPF and SUS card together on another sheet
4- The birth certificate that contains the CPF number must appear as follows: *Birth certificate on one sheet; *SUS card on another sheet