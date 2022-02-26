Health: urgent and emergency services in Niterói will work during Carnival

share tweet share share Email



The Municipal Health Department of Niterói reported that, during the carnival holiday, the urgency and emergency units of the municipality will be open 24 hours a day, such as the municipal hospitals Carlos Tortelly, Getúlio Vargas Filho, Psychiatric Hospital of Jurujuba, Alzira Reis Municipal Maternity Hospital. Vieira Ferreira, Mário Monteiro Emergency Unit and the Emergency Services of Largo da Batalha and Engenhoca. The Samu will be on standby with its full fleet.

The units of the outpatient network, such as Family Doctor modules, Polyclinics and Basic Health Units, return to activities on Thursday (03), as well as vaccination against Covid-19. There will be no vaccination against Covid-19 in the period from February 28 to March 2.

The municipality is vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years of age. The booster dose is being administered to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidity and permanent disability. In addition, people aged 18 and over are also receiving the booster dose. The fourth dose is being applied to immunosuppressed patients. Immunization takes place from 8 am to 5 pm, with entry until 4 pm.

emergency service

Carlos Tortelly Municipal Hospital (HMCT, former CPN)

Rua Desembargador Athayde Parreiras, 266 – Bairro de Fátima

Municipal Emergency Unit Dr. Mário Monteiro (Umam)

Francisco da Cruz Nunes Filho Road, s/n° – Piratininga

Emergency Service of the Largo da Batalha Regional Polyclinic

Rua Vereador Armando Ferreira, 30 – Largo da Batalha

Engenhoca Regional Polyclinic Emergency Service

Avenida Professor João Brasil, S/Nº – Engenhoca

Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU – 192)

Psychiatric emergency: Jurujuba Psychiatric Hospital (24 hours)

Avenida Quintino Bocaiúva s/n° – Jurujuba

Digestive System Emergency: Hospital Orêncio de Freitas (24 hours)

Avenida Machado, s/n° – Barreto

Children’s Emergency: Hospital Getúlio Vargas Filho – (24 hours)

Rua Teixeira de Freitas, s/nº – Fonseca

Obstetric emergency: Alzira Reis Vieira Ferreira Municipal Maternity (MMAR)

Avenida Carlos Ermelindo Marins, s/n, Charitas

Children’s vaccination sites

– Doctor Renato Silva Regional Polyclinic – Avenida João Brasil, s/nº, Engenhoca.

– Sérgio Arouca Polyclinic – Rua Vital Brazil Filho, s/nº – Vital Brazil.

– Itaipu Regional Polyclinic – Avenida Irene Lopes Sodré – Itaipu.

– Carlos Antônio da Silva Polyclinic – Rua Jansen de Mello, s/n – São Lourenço.

Documents required for vaccination in children

Child’s vaccination record

Identity or birth certificate

CPF or SUS card

Proof of residence of the legal representative

Vaccination sites for other publics

Policlínica Sérgio Arouca – Rua Vital Brazil Filho, s/nº – Vital Brazil.

Dr. João da Silva Vizella Polyclinic – Rua Luiz Palmier, 726 – Barreto.

Itaipu Regional Polyclinic – Avenida Irene Lopes Sodré – Itaipu.

Regional Polyclinic Carlos Antônio da Silva – Avenida Jansen de Melo, s/nº – São Lourenço.

Regional Polyclinic Doctor Guilherme Taylor March – R. Desembargador Lima Castro, 238 – Fonseca.

Regional Polyclinic of Piratininga Dom Luís Orione – Rua Dr. Marcolino Gomes Candau, 111 – Piratininga.

Dr. Renato Silva Regional Polyclinic – Avenida João Brasil, s/nº – Engenhoca

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, with entry until 4 pm.

Documents for booster dose

Identity

CPF

Proof of address

Second dose voucher

