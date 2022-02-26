HGG de Guanambi will investigate the death of a young woman from Madeira due to surgical complications

GUANAMBI – The director of the Guanambi General Hospital (HGG), Paula Luisa Lima Melo de Barrosinformed this Saturday morning (26) that an investigation will be opened to investigate the death of young Bruna de Jesus da Silva, 20, who died as a result of surgical complications.

The family accuses the unit of medical negligence, since according to a sister of the victim, no ultrasound was performed after Bruna was admitted to the unit. The family also claims that there was a delay in the regulation by the São Geraldo Hospital in Malhada, since Bruna had entered the unit at least six times.

In a note sent to Portal Folha do Vale, the management of the HGG reported that it authorized the transfer of the patient immediately, soon after being regulated, promptly providing care, reaffirming that Bruna was never unattended.

The management of the HGG reported that it is important to point out that there was a delay in regulating the patient, in addition, there is the issue of the distance between the municipality of Malhada and the HGG, a fact that makes it difficult to provide assistance in a timely manner, often leaving the professional physician without conditions for a satisfactory outcome of emergency care.

Still according to the director, even so, the HGG informs that the death will be investigated for further clarification of the cause of death. HGG sympathizes with family and friends in this moment of pain.

The family claims that there was a delay in the regulation of the young woman, so she had a cesarean delivery. The child had already defecated in the mother’s belly, this caused bleeding and it was necessary to remove the uterus, but even so, she could not control the patient’s blood pressure and she died.

On Thursday night (24), the Municipal Health Department of Malhada issued a note of clarification on the death of Bruna de Jesus da Silva, which took place at the Guanambi General Hospital (HGG) as a result of surgical complications.

Secretary Ricardo Dias reported that the technical team of the São Geraldo Municipal Hospital performed the care of the patient in an ethical way and always preserving life, because it was a case where the patient had no dynamics of childbirth.

Note of clarification

The Municipal Health Department of the municipality of Malhada repudiates any type of false information or sensationalism conveyed in digital media, out of respect for family, relatives and friends. We offer our sincere condolences on the death of young Bruna de Jesus da Silva, which occurred at the Hospital Geral de Guanambi – HGG as a result of surgical complications.

We warn everyone to find out the facts and we also make ourselves available to the family in whatever is necessary to support this moment of pain. The São Geraldo Hospital informs through its Technical Team that the patient care was performed in an ethical manner and always preserving life, as it was a case where the patient did not present a dynamic of childbirth, it was inserted in the State regulation system and regulated through the Regulation Center for Hospital Geral de Guanambi -HGG (Regional Hospital) where surgery was evaluated and performed, and unfortunately a surgical complication occurred, something that is beyond our competence, as we do not have management at the HGG, we believe that everything that was possible to perform to stabilize the patient was made, the Health Department of Malhada always values ​​ethics and humanization of care.

Ricardo Dias- Municipal Health Secretary of Malhada

Regulation

The HGG is responsible for serving approximately 400,000 residents who make up the 23 municipalities of the Health Consortium of the Microregion of Guanambi. In addition to the 23 municipalities, the HGG receives patients from other cities in the state through the Vacancy Regulation System, a tool responsible for screening all patients who are in the coverage area served by the HGG.

According to members of the Consortium, the Vacancy Regulation Center is located in the municipality of Vitória da Conquista. Members of the consortium report that the Central is responsible for regulating the 23 municipalities, but it is not just for Vitória da Conquista. They are often regulated for Itabuna, Barreiras, Salvador and other cities.

“Many times, people complain about the delay, however, they do not know that the hospital requests the regulation and the vacancy is released by the central”, recalls a member of the Consortium.