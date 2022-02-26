Honda launches new generation of trail NC 750X and CB 1000R Black Edition

At once, the Honda renews two segments with the arrival of the new NC 750X and CB 1000R. The bikes debut with prices starting at R$49,700 and R$69,000, respectively. The latter, which got a new look, in addition to connectivity and a reprogrammed engine, will also have the Black Edition configuration, which costs R$76,750.

At first, the Honda NC 750X is the main news. In a new generation, the model arrives in March and will even have a DCT (double clutch) gearbox option. However, deliveries begin in April, when prices will be announced.

In it, the visual improvements consist of a new front optics and a restyled tail with a new flashlight and turn signals. The compartment between the handlebars and seat has become more spacious and the ground clearance has been reduced by 30 millimeters. The windshield has been redesigned for more protection. The LCD panel is new.

Driving modes and other news

Rain, Normal and Sport are modes whose function is to change power delivery and engine braking. In the DCT configuration, the exchanges are also influenced. In summary, the novice’s traction control has three levels of action. There are ABS brakes.

To close the list of news, the NC 750X is 6 kg lighter. Among the mechanical changes provided by the engineering of japanese brand, the model has changes in valve trains and improved intake and exhaust. This, in turn, resulted in an increase in the engine’s maximum revs to 500 rpm.

According to Honda, the twin-cylinder engine is 4 hp more powerful. Thus, it jumped from 54.5 hp to 58.6 hp. And it went from 6,250 rpm to 6,750 rpm. Electronic accelerator is also part of the package. However, there were changes in the gear ratios. On the NC 750X, the load on the clutch lever has been reduced by 20%, thanks to improvements to the slipper clutch.

Regarding connectivity, the NC 750X has Bluetooth and voice assistant Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS). You can connect your smartphone to the bike.

As accessories, Honda offers the Urban Pack. In it: tubular fairing protector, rear support, 38-liter top box, central easel and USB port in the cargo compartment. Comes in pearly red and blue colors. DCT has a palette with red and pearly white tones.

CB 1000R has changes and special version

THE CB 1000R Neo Sports Cafe underwent a style update. According to Honda, the naked facelift consists of a new headlight, redesigned wheels, reworked radiator frames, silver aluminum subframe and, at the rear, it has a smaller plate support. The unprecedented color TFT panel is 5 inches. It therefore has Honda Roadsync connectivity system with HSVCS technology.

But one of the main novelties of the CB 1000R 2022 is the debut of the Black Edition version. In it, as its surname suggests, black paint appears on practically all surfaces. As exclusive equipment, the special configuration has a cover on the passenger seat in Graphite Black. The idea is to become a single seater.

Finally, the CB 1000R Black Edition offers the quickshifter. It is, therefore, a system that does not require the use of the clutch. Objective: Faster gear changes, thus contributing to performance.

Engine derived from the CBR 1000RR

In terms of mechanics, it has a four-cylinder in-line engine, derived from the CBR 1000RR. They are – as the name denounces -, 998 cc and 142.8 hp of maximum power. According to Honda, the PGM-FI electronic injection has been reprogrammed, with better throttle response.

Adapted for naked use, the red range of the tachometer starts at 11,500 rpm, with the rev limiter kicking in at 12,000 rpm. The 2022 CB 1000R, which received optimized mechanical tuning, delivers torque of 10.2 mkgf. The 4-2-1 exhaust, with 4 short-sized catalytic converters inside the main chamber, in addition to contributing to the general reduction in weight, favors power at medium rpm. Above 5,500 rpm the engine roar gained more intensity.

In total, the naked has three riding modes (Rain, Standard and Sport) available as standard – plus the customizable USER mode. To select, simply move the left wrist and view the TFT instrument panel. The model can come in metallic red or metallic silver colors. The Black Edition, of course, comes in black. Arrives in April.

