how much does SUV cost in February 2022? Check it out today!

SUVs are increasingly gaining prominence and space in the Brazilian market, pleasing drivers of the most varied profiles. One of the successful cars is the Tiggo 5X. Check today (02/16) what is the sale value of the 0 km vehicle today.

The Tiggo 5X is one of the SUVs manufactured and sold by Chery, which is a state-owned automaker in China. It was founded in 1997 to stimulate the local economy, but has conquered global space, including arriving in Brazil.

About the cars called SUV, this is a term that means Sport Utility Vehicle in the English language. In other words, a sport utility vehicle translated into Portuguese.

In this sense, Chery has several models for sale, such as the Tiggo 2 and Tiggo 8, others that also appear prominently in their styles and within the price profile at which they are offered.

How much is Tiggo 5x in Feb 2022?

The Tiggo 5X line hit the market with two versions: the T and the TXS.

Through its official website, Caoa Chery highlights that the suggested price of the Tiggo 5X TXS is R$ 144,990.00. This is the most robust version.

The Fipe Table of February 2022 states that it is possible to find this vehicle costing BRL 138,330.00 at authorized dealerships.

The Tiggo 5X T version is currently being sold for R$108,994.00 at dealerships.

Find out more about the SUV

The Tiggo 5X line is sold in silver, grey, black or metallic black, as well as white or pearl red.

Among its external features, the panoramic roof and the sporty style of an SUV stand out.

The vehicle has a turbo engine and automatic transmission, in addition to 6 airbags, electronic brake and auto hold.

What are the direct competitors of the Tiggo 5X?

In the compact SUV market, the 2022 line of the Tiggo 5X TXS was launched to fight head-on with vehicles from other major brands in the international market that have cars that are successful in the country.

For example, the Volkswagen T-Cross; the Jeep Renegade; the Chevrolet Tracker; the Hyundai Crete; the Nissan Kicks; the Honda HR-V; and the Renault Duster.

All these are also considered to be compact SUVs with a similar price range.

