If you have an Inter bank account, but for some reason you no longer want to keep your account active, you can cancel it at any time.

Learn how to cancel your Banco Inter account

The procedure to cancel the Inter bank account is simple, fast and without bureaucracy. However, it is necessary to be up to date with the bank, that is, there cannot be any pending issues. In this way, we have prepared a step-by-step guide for you to cancel your account through the official website. Check it out below:

Login to your account on the website Inter click on “Login”, choose your type of digital account, read the notice and click on “I am aware”.

At the same time, open the bank app, tap on “iSafe and Internet Banking”, click on “QR Code” and then on “Confirm”. Point the cell phone camera at the computer screen to authenticate the QR Code and log into your account; Then, look for the “Services” option in the top menu, located in the last position of the bar, and click on “Account Closing”; On the next screen, click on the “Reason for closing account” bar and choose why you want to cancel the Inter account; read the Digital Account Closing Term and then check the option “I have read and accepted the closing term”. Click “Next”; Confirm the operation by clicking on “Confirm”; Now it’s time to transfer your balance to another account. Fill in the data correctly and click “Next”; Finally, you need to authenticate the request. To do this, open the Inter app, select the “iSafe and Internet Banking” option. Then click on “iSafe” (the bank’s digital token) and “View code”. Copy the authentication field number from the Inter site and that’s it!

It is worth mentioning that after carrying out all the above procedure, the termination request will be evaluated by the bank and within 30 calendar days you will receive a response.

If you have regretted canceling your account and want to become a Banco Inter customer again, you will have to wait 180 days (6 months) to be able to request a new account.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com