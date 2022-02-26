How to download Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for free

Assassin’s Creed Valhallathe latest title in the beloved series from Ubisoft, can be played for free over the weekend. Be on a console PlayStation, Xbox or on the computer, all potential players have the right to download and test without paying.

To do this, simply open the store of the platform you intend to download, search for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and select the trial version. The game will remain available until Monday (28) in the player’s library. After this period, you will need to purchase to continue playing.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the player controls a viking named Eivor, who can be either male or female, depending on what the player prefers. During the adventure, you can even change the character’s gender at any time.

The Enemy review states: “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the definitive version of the assassin saga in its recent phase as an RPG. The game improves many of the elements that were presented in Origins and Odyssey, and captivates with a good story, good characters and, once again, a great recreation of a historical period, although it stumbles a little on the action part. It’s a great closing of the cycle for a series that has learned to learn from its past, and is still firmly towards the future.”

