Hyundai pulls ix35 off line and Tucson will be next to be suspended | cars

disclosure Hyundai ix35 was a true veteran in Brazil, with more than 12 years in the market

The Hyundai ix35 leaves the production line in Anápolis (GO), due to the new emission limits of the Proconve L7. Since January 1st of this year, 0 km cars for sale in Brazil must meet the new standards. The next to be affected is the Hyundai New Tucson, with the possibility of receiving new powertrain calibrations. The news was anticipated by Autos Segredos.

O Hyundai ix35

arrived here in 2010, but only in 2013 did its national production begin. Sold from R$ 154,990, it comes equipped with a 2.0 16V flex engine with up to 167 hp and 20.6 kgfm. The transmission is a 6-speed automatic. In addition to the possibility of recalibration, the New Tucson

may even receive the new generation, already presented abroad. Currently, its prices start from R$ 201,990.

The standard establishes that vehicles with production started until December 31, but with the completion of assembly compromised by missing components

can be completed until March 31, 2022. It is worth remembering that, this month, HPE (Mitsubishi Motors and Suzuki), also confirmed the end of production of the old Jimny and Outlander Sport for the same reason.

We must remember that imports from the countries most affected by the semiconductor crisis

can be imported until March 31, 2022. Finally, any of these cases does not prohibit the sale of cars until 06/30.