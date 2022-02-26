“I need ammo, not a ride.”

(credit: FACEBOOK / @Volodymyr Zelensky / AFP)


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has turned down an offer from the United States to withdraw from Kiev, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United Kingdom said on Saturday (26/02) via social media. The aim would be to prevent him from being killed by the Russian military. The publication carries a statement by Zelensky, stating “you need ammunition, not a ride”. The post adds that Ukrainians would be “proud of their president”.

Zelensnky also posted on his Twitter a video highlighting that “they are not putting down their weapons” and said that Russia has him as enemy number 1, in addition to his family. “According to the information we have, the enemy has made me target number one and my family target number two. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.”

