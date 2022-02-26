Ibovespa closes at maximum and ends month with a positive balance, even with conflicts in Ukraine: find out why

The Ibovespa started Friday at a low, but followed the recovery of markets abroad and gained momentum in the afternoon. Even with the advances of Russian troops in Ukraine, the indices on Wall Street closed with significant gains and gave impetus to the Brazilian stock market. The Ibovespa closed up 1.39%, at 113,141 points, the financial volume was R$ 39.3 billion.

In the week, the index accumulated a high of 0.23% and, in the month, of 0.88%. Rodrigo Franchini, partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, explains that the mild reaction of the stock exchanges in relation to the war situation in Ukraine has to do with the sanctions announced so far, seen as not so relevant.

“The signs that the United States will not enter the war have alleviated market fears,” he explains. The White House said again today that it will not send troops to Ukraine and put itself in a war. However, it is worth remembering that the US and allies suspended financial negotiations with Russia, blocking transactions with the country’s banks.

The White House said earlier that pulling Russia out of Swift, the Western payment system, remains an option.

Investors will continue to watch tensions escalate in the international community as the Russians march into Ukrainian territory. There are doubts as to whether the armed conflict will extend to other territories or will be confined to Ukraine.

For Franchini, the Brazilian Stock Exchange ends the month close to the fair score. “When the stock market reaches a fair price and it starts to expect stronger economic indicators or very positive news to go up again”, says Franchini.

The biggest rise on the Ibovespa was the share of CSN (CSNA3), which advanced 6.81%. 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) and Vale (VALE3) followed, up 5.64% and 5.41%, respectively. The mining company, which released results today, had a session of strong volatility, and came to operate on a decline in the morning.

Among the biggest drops, Qualicorp (QUAL3) topped the list for the second day in a row, down 7.15%. Then came Locaweb (LWSA3), down 6.90%, and CCR (CCRO3), down 5.24%.

The dollar managed to score a second day of highs. The American currency rose 0.99%, to R$5.155 in the purchase and R$5.156 in the sale. Thus, it managed to accumulate a positive balance of 0.29% in the week. In the month, however, the dollar accumulated a fall of 2.84%.

Futures rates ended the extended session on another high day: DIF23, stable, at 12.44%; DIF25, +0.08 pp, at 11.42%; DIF27, +0.08 pp, at 11.32%; DIF29, +0.05 pp, at 11.46%

In New York, stock markets recovered and closed sharply higher: Dow Jones rose 2.51%, to 34,058 points; S&P 500 rose 2.24% to 4,384 points; and Nasdaq closed up 1.64% at 13,694 points.

