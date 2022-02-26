In addition to Germany, Italy supports Russia’s exclusion from the Swift system | Economy

Photo: ANSA Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi “fully supports and will fully support the European Union’s line on sanctions against Russia, including those within the scope of Swift”, the world’s main international payments network, the Italian government formally informed on Saturday. (26).

The note was released after a phone call between the Italian head of government and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) is a system that allows payment and transfer of funds between companies in different countries, standardizing financial information.

Currently, more than 11 thousand companies are in the system in more than 200 countries. If Russia is excluded, this would directly affect two of the country’s most important industries: oil and natural gas.

According to the Chigi Palace, the call was made for Draghi “to express to him and the Ukrainian people the solidarity and proximity of Italy in the face of the attack by the Russian Federation”.

“President Zelensky also confirmed the clarification of a communication misunderstanding that occurred yesterday and thanked President [do Conselho de Ministros] Draghi for their support and for the strong closeness and friendship between the two peoples”, says the statement citing the failure of communication that occurred on Friday (25).

Draghi had informed a session of Parliament that he had tried to call Zelensky, but had been unsuccessful.

Asked in Kiev, the president mocked and said that “next time” he would “stop the war to have an agenda with Draghi”.

During the conversation, the Italian head of government also assured that he “will provide Ukraine with assistance to defend itself” and that both will remain in “close contact in the future”.

Germany would also be open to the possibility of excluding Russia from the Swift, according to journalist Ragıp Soylu of the British news agency Middle East Eye. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has intensified pressure for tougher economic sanctions against Moscow, and the move would make it harder for Russian companies to do business.

Join the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even called for Russia to be excluded from Swift last Thursday (24), but Western powers are still hesitant to heed his request. According to an EU official, the exclusion should be reserved for a future round of sanctions, in case the bloc needs to tighten its punishment of the Russians.

But what is Swift, how does it work, and why are Western powers hesitant to adopt this measure?

What is Swift?

Founded in 1973, the Society for Interbank Financial Telecommunications (Swift) does not handle any transfers or funds, but its messaging system, developed in the 1970s to replace reliance on Telex machines, provides banks with a way to communicate quickly, safe and cheap.

The company, based in Belgium, is a cooperative of banks and intends to remain neutral in the conflict.

How does Swift work?

Banks use the Swift system to send standardized messages about money transfers between each other, money transfers to customers, and asset purchase and sale orders.

More than 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries use Swift, making it the backbone of the international financial transfer system.

In 2020, 38 million messages were sent a day through the platform, enabling the transfer of trillions of dollars.

Its pre-eminent role in finance also meant that the company had to cooperate with authorities to prevent terrorist financing.

Who represents Swift in Russia?

According to the national association RosSwift, Russia is the second largest country after the United States in number of users, with around 300 financial institutions belonging to the system. More than half of Russia’s financial institutions are Swift members.

The country also has a domestic financial infrastructure, which includes the SPFS system for bank transfers and the Mir system for card payments, similar to the Visa and Mastercard systems.

Are there precedents for excluding countries from Swift?

In November 2019, Swift suspended access of some Iranian banks to its network. The move followed the imposition of sanctions on Iran by the United States and threats made by then-US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the Swift would be targeted by US sanctions if it did not agree.

Iran had previously been disconnected from the Swift network between 2012 and 2016.

How would Russia’s exclusion from Swift affect global trade?

Tactically, “the advantages and disadvantages are debatable,” Guntram Wolff, director of Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, told AFP. In practical terms, being removed from Swift means that Russian banks cannot use it to make or receive payments with foreign financial institutions for business transactions.

“Operationally, it would be a headache,” Wolff pointed out, especially for European countries that have considerable trade with Russia, which is their biggest supplier of natural gas.

Western nations threatened to exclude Russia from Swift in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea. But discarding such an important country – Russia is also a major oil exporter – could spur Moscow to accelerate the development of an alternative transfer system, as China has done, for example.

Why are Western countries hesitant to exclude Russia from Swift?

In addition to the practical effects on global trade, Western countries are reluctant to adopt this measure because they fear reprisals from the Russian government on the energy issue. Russia supplies gas to many European nations and could cut off supplies.

Could Russia have an alternative system to Switf?

Russian banks could seek other channels for making payments, such as telephones, messaging apps or email. This could facilitate transactions with countries that, in the event of Russia’s exclusion from Swit, did not support the measure. But these alternatives would be less efficient and safer than the global system, which would certainly reduce the volume of transactions and increase their costs.