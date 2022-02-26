Income Tax Declaration 2022 brings news; check what they are

As of March 7, taxpayers can now complete and submit the personal income tax return (IRPF) — and April 29 is the last day for submission. This year, the Federal Revenue Service and the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) present news.

The main one is the expansion of access to the pre-filled declaration. The document will be available on all platforms (generator program, Meu Imposto de Renda app or e-CAC), with authentication by Gov.br accounts at gold or silver levels. The refund and payment of Federal Revenue Collection Documents (DARFs) can be made through the instant payment system (Pix). Refunds by Pix must take place between May and September.

To create the Gov.br account, simply access the portal, enter the information and carry out the confirmation procedures. The silver level is provided to those who access the platform from integrated banks. Gold is automatically guaranteed to those who have facial biometrics made by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). It is also possible to perform biometric validation on the cell phone (from the Android or iOS app) and obtain the gold level.

Income tax returns can be made from March 7th (Image: Disclosure/Receita Federal)

The system has received improvements in the interface and includes new guidelines to make it easier to fill out. “Few tax administrations in the world have this technology. And the process is multiplatform: that is, the taxpayer can start filling in the application, continue in the program that he downloaded on the computer and finish in the e-CAC, for example, or do all the procedures in another order you prefer”, highlights Frederico Igor Leite Faber, undersecretary of collection, registrations and service of the Federal Revenue.

how to declare

The IRPF declaration can be made through the generator program or in the “Meu Tax de Renda” environment, which is available on the Internal Revenue Service portal, on the e-CAC and on the Android or iOS application. In the app, it is possible to issue DARFs with a QR Code to be paid by Pix. In the generator program, the taxpayer can save and retrieve the declaration with the Gov.br login at any level.

Expenses for diagnosing covid-19 incurred in 2021 can be deducted from the statement if the tests were carried out in hospitals, laboratories and clinics. Pharmacy tests cannot be used, even with an invoice.

Exams for the detection of covid-19 can be declared (Image: Reproduction / Pixabay / Ewa Urban)

As in all years, taxpayers who submit the declaration at the beginning of the deadline, without errors, omissions or inconsistencies, will receive refunds sooner. Elderly people, people with serious illnesses and people with disabilities have priority.

To ensure the security of the IRPF delivery process, Serpro continuously monitors statements, remotely monitors shipments and responds to incidents in real time. In 2021, all of the approximately 34 million returns submitted by taxpayers had their integrity ensured by this process.