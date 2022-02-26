Income Tax refund can be via Pix

Last Thursday, February 24, 2022, the Federal Revenue informed that the taxpayer will be able to receive the Income Tax refund (IR) via Pix this year.

According to the Federal Government, the transfer via Pix will facilitate the payment of the IR refund, reducing the need for of rescheduling due to invalid accounts informed when filling in the declaration or due to the change of bank.

However, credit in this category will only be made for a Pix key equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Email, phone or random key will not be accepted.

“Until last year, it was possible to indicate bank account, savings account and payment account. This year, there will be a new option, which will be PIX, when signing this option, it will not be necessary to fill in a bank account, the PIX CPF key will be used, and the account linked to this PIX CPF key will receive the refund.” José Carlos da Fonseca, tax auditor and national IRPF supervisor

IRS will also accept DARF payment via Pix

For those who have tax payable, the payment of the Documento de Arrecadação de Tributos Federais (DARF) can be made via Pix as well. There will be a barcode on the document to enable payment through this modality.

The Federal Revenue Service expects to receive 34.1 million declarations in 2022, the same amount received in 2021. The delivery of the Individual Income Tax declaration (base year 2021) will be from 8:00 am on March 7th until 11:59 pm on the day April 29th. However, it is worth remembering that those who submit the declaration in the first days of the deadline are more likely to enter the first batches of refund. Experts recommend separating documents as soon as possible, to reduce the risk of falling into the fine mesh.

