INSS, Income Tax, PIS/Pasep… See where else you can have forgotten money

There are already more than 100 million queries to the Values ​​Receivable system in a week. Brazilians were excited about the possibility of getting money they didn’t even count on anymore, after all, all money is welcome. However, the Central Bank is not the only one that has money stopped for citizens to withdraw.

INSS: Carnival changes retirement and pension payment schedule; check the dates

There are values ​​forgotten by thousands of Brazilians in several places, such as salary allowance, public funds, fine mesh income tax, review of benefits from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) and even lottery prizes. Many do not know how to consult and retrieve these values, so see below are the main sources of forgotten money and where to look.

You are likely to also like:

After all, who is entitled to the INSS extra allowance?

PIS/Pasep with double payment for millions of workers

Next phase of BC’s ‘forgotten money’ consultations may have new values

PIS/Pasep Quotas

The resources from the collection of the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Service Heritage Formation Program (Pasep) were deposited through quotas in a public fund, but with the 1988 Constitution there was the creation of the salary bonus.

In October 2022, Caixa Econômica Federal reported that at least 10.5 million people who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988 had not yet withdrawn BRL 23.3 billion.

With Law 13,932 created in 2019, the fund’s resources were made available to all shareholders, regardless of age, in addition to making it easier for heirs to withdraw, with easier access to resources.

The transfer of money to a checking account can be requested until 2025 through the Meu FGTS app (available for android and iOS). If the request is not made by this deadline, the money will go back to the government accounts.

Nubank is the most used bank by young people in Brazil, according to research

In the Meu FGTS application it is also possible to check if the citizen is entitled to the fund quotas.

PIS/Pasep from previous years

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance is intended for all workers with a formal contract who received up to two minimum wages two years before the payment of the allowance. However, some workers forget to redeem the money.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, at least 320,400 citizens have not yet withdrawn the PIS/Pasep 2019, reaching R$ 208.5 million forgotten.

To recover this money, the beneficiary can send an administrative appeal from March 31, 2022.

The procedure must be done through the Digital Work Card application (available for android and iOS), fur gov.brby phone 158 or at the units of the Ministry of Labor, in addition to being able to send the administrative request by e-mail to the superintendencies of the state where you live, at work e-mail.wow@economia.gov.br (where “uf” is placed, the acronym of the state where the worker resides).

Review of INSS benefits

More than 11,000 INSS policyholders had their disability benefit (former sick pay) calculated incorrectly and those who received it between 2002 and 2009 will be able to withdraw the aid review between the 1st and 7th of May 2022. review is being carried out in batches after an agreement entered into between the INSS and the Federal Public Ministry.

Banco Inter has a 35% appreciation potential in 12 months, according to analysts

The review can be consulted from the end of April on My INSS websiteby the application of the same name (available for android and iOS) or by calling 135.

Whoever enters the site must click on “Benefit Review – article 29”, in blue at the top.

INSS judicial deposits

INSS policyholders who have requested in court the granting or review of retirement can receive Small Value Requisitions (RPVs), which are precatory – government debts definitively established by the court – with amounts of up to 60 times the minimum wage (that is, in 2002, R$ 72.7 thousand).

The money is deposited in judicial accounts at Banco do Brasil and Caixa, but many policyholders are not aware that they have the right to withdraw.

Anyone interested should inform the CPF number on the websites of the Regional Federal Court of their region, in the item “Precatórios”, to find out if there is money available.

If the money is forgotten for more than two years, it will return to the Union and the citizen will have to file another lawsuit to recover the amount.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

Created in 2019 and in force since 2020, the anniversary withdrawal of the Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço (FGTS) makes it possible to withdraw part of the balance of any active or inactive account of the fund, every year in the month of the citizen’s birthday.

For this, it is necessary that the worker opts for the modality and must follow the calendar of that year that is available, and so far they can withdraw those born in January and February.

About 17.8 million people have already joined the birthday loot.

Inactive FGTS accounts

The citizen who worked with a formal contract who has not worked formally for three years can withdraw all inactive FGTS accounts. This right is often forgotten by the citizen.

Those who have a diagnosis of serious illness, such as cancer or terminal illness, can also perform the withdrawal. This applies to both the account holder and dependents.

FGTS calamity withdrawal

Workers who have the address identified as an area affected by the Municipal Civil Defense are entitled to the disaster relief.

Recently, about 50 cities were affected by heavy rains in the states of Bahia, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro and workers residing in these cities can withdraw up to R$ 6,220.00 from the FGTS, as long as they have not withdrawn money for the same reason in the last 12 months.

The request must be made through the FGTS application in the option “Meus Saques” and there is no need to go to a branch.

There is a deadline for carrying out the withdrawal, which varies according to the date of the calamity. If the worker misses this date, the money goes back to the FGTS account.

Fine mesh income tax

Once a month, the Federal Revenue releases residual batches of refunds, therefore, those who fell into the fine mesh of the Individual Income Tax and rectified the declaration must consult if they have any amount to receive in the Federal Revenue website.

To consult the website, the taxpayer must click on “My Income Tax” in the “Consult the Refund” field.

Currently, there are about 600,000 taxpayers in the fine mesh, according to the Federal Revenue, who can send a rectifying income tax return to settle their situation with the IRS.

To check the pending issues, the taxpayer can access the extract of the Income Tax declaration through the Virtual Service Center (e-CAC) of the Revenue. To enter the e-CAC, it is necessary to enter the CPF, access code and password or login with the gov.br portal.

Federal Lottery Prizes

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, in 2021, the total value of forgotten prizes was R$ 586.8 million in all types of lottery. If the money is not withdrawn within 90 days, it is sent to the Student Financing Fund (FIES) and the winner of the bet loses the right to the prize.

Small prizes, up to BRL 1,903.88 gross or BRL 1,332.78 net, can be withdrawn at lottery houses or Caixa branches. The higher value prizes can only be withdrawn at bank branches.

State Invoice Programs

There are state programs that return credits to those who declare their CPF on their purchase invoices. In some states, these credits can be used to deduct taxes such as the Vehicle Ownership Tax (IPVA). Others refund part of the taxes levied on purchases in cash. Some states even raffle prizes of up to R$ 1 million to those who inform their CPF on purchases.

In the state of São Paulo, the restitution of credits is not restricted only to its inhabitants. Consumers who buy online from companies in São Paulo can also redeem the credits through transfers to any current account held in the Nota Fiscal Paulista program website.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com