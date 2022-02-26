Is removing Russian institutions from Swift isolating the country from the global financial system? Understand

SAO PAULO – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba have repeatedly called for Russia to be excluded from Swift, a financial messaging system that connects more than 11,000 institutions in more than 200 countries. .

Western nations have already announced a series of sanctions on Russia, including restrictions on the country’s biggest banks, but they have not excluded Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) institutions.

US President Joe Biden has not ruled out the possibility. French Finance Minister Le Maire said the European Union would soon analyze whether to use this “financial nuclear weapon”.

“When you have a nuclear weapon in your hands, you think before you use it,” said Le Maire. “Some member states have reservations. France is not one of them.”

The system is a fast and secure way for financial institutions around the world to be able to “talk” to each other and make payments. Russia is Swift’s second-largest country by number of users — second only to the United States.

It is not the only system of its kind – Russia and China themselves have their own systems – but it is the most important and the most used in the world.

Therefore, excluding Russia would affect not only the country but global trade, as the Russians are one of the biggest oil producers and a big exporter of grains such as wheat.

‘It’s not that easy’

But according to experts, banning the country from Swift would not completely stop the country from doing business with the world.

“The biggest complication is getting [a Rússia] of Swift”, says Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset. “It’s not that easy. That’s why countries threaten, but they don’t.”

First, because Swift is not owned by any government. It is a private institution, a cooperative of financial institutions founded in the 1970s in Belgium to replace telex as a means of communication between them.

Second, because it is adopted in more than 200 countries. “What about countries that still do business with Russia and have not adopted sanctions? And who has already sold the goods and has money to receive? It’s not just closing the doors [para a Rússia] and it’s over”, says Vieira.

In addition, a withdrawal of the country from the system could affect the Russian economy in the short and medium term, but there would be other ways to continue doing business.

Alternatives to Swift

The Central Bank of Russia started to develop the SPFS (System for Transfer of Financial Messages) in 2014, after the US threatened to withdraw the country from Swift, and the Chinese government has the CIPS (Cross-Border Inter-Bank Payments System).

And there are alternatives like crypto-assets, which are outside the world financial system. For experts, bitcoin is uncontrollable and could be Russia’s refuge to circumvent sanctions.

For political scientist Ian Bremmer, president of the political risk research and consultancy Eurasia Group, the possible union of Russians and Chinese to develop a new financial messaging system is one of the reasons why Russia should not be taken out of the market anytime soon. Swift.

“Cutting Russia from Swift would be one of the toughest sanctions possible, but it would also quickly unite Russia and China to create an alternative payments system. It won’t happen (at least for now),” Bremmer wrote on his Twitter account.

“It is easy to say, but very difficult to do. The cost and consequences are too great,” says the chief economist at Infinity Asset. “Russia has closed oil contracts with several countries. How will Germany pay for the gas they so badly need?”

