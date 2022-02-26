João Gomes reveals mental health problem: “I want to disappear”

One of the main names in the new wave of country singers, João Gomes, 19, revealed that he was facing problems related to mental health. The artist said that he is facing a depressive phase.

“I’m posting this out of the script today, gang. ‘Cause God only knows how I was feeling [mal] these days. A little anxious, with a tired mind – and whoever was close to me felt this a lot… I was feeling like disappearing and asking God for a lot of strength”, João Gomes began, in a post on Instagram.

The text was used as a caption for photos taken at Campus Petrolina, in the Sertão of Pernambuco.

“This is a place that my heart [ama]. [Tem] all my affection, and where all dedication began. I don’t even know how to finish writing this now. Since I revealed a little bit of what I think when I’m alone”, continued the singer.

Then he concluded: “But I wanted to ask God to preserve and never let you forget what is most beautiful about old friends. In the simple memories and how much I wanted it, I was helped to make my dreams come true. And we will accomplish much more… Together! In the name of Jesus”.