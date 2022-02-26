Kiev remains under Ukrainian rule despite Russian troop advance

Rozane Oliveira – Special for the Mail

posted on 02/26/2022 12:20

Kiev remains under Ukrainian rule despite advancing Russian troops. There are reports that Putin’s soldiers are 10 kilometers from the city center. According to analysts, the resistance of the Ukrainian military delayed the capture of the capital.

There is anticipation of another difficult night. The population, which during the day took the opportunity to stock up in supermarkets and pharmacies, is already starting to return home. By determination of the Chamber of the capital (city hall), the curfew starts at 17:00 (12:00 GMT) and ends at 8:00 (5:00 GMT). Anyone on the street will be treated as an enemy.

“All civilians who are on the streets during the curfew will be considered members of the sabotage groups and treated as enemies,” the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

