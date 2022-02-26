Know what happens to your body after you stop drinking alcohol

In Brazil, alcoholism is one of the main public health problems. We know that the damage done by alcohol-based drink is comprehensive in many aspects of our lives, from the health of our bodies to social relationships.

But do you know what our body’s reactions are when we stop drinking alcoholic beverages? Let’s list some benefits found when we abstain from them.

First of all, it is important to point out that more medical details about the positive effects of alcohol withdrawal should be consulted with a professional. Here, we list only for information and in general terms, but always advising that a professional is consulted.

A healthy life makes all the difference and for that it is necessary to reduce alcohol consumption. According to research released by the Brazilian Liver Institute (Ibrafig), the increase in alcohol consumption has increased significantly in the last two years during the pandemic.

Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages in the short term ends up causing several problems to our health, and in the long term the damage is even greater. Problems related to the liver, gastritis, hepatitis, cirrhosis, depression, premature cellular aging and even cancer.

The effects of alcohol on our body are disastrous. However, when we stop drinking, we quickly begin to feel the benefits. Check out some:

Benefits on the body of those who stop drinking

For those who drink a lot, in the first few days without alcohol, it is common for a withdrawal crisis to occur. But one of the first positive effects that emerge is the sleep recoverysince stopping drinking improves metabolism, since alcohol promotes a delay in the production of hormones, such as melatonin, which acts in the management of sleep cycles.

In addition, quitting drinking also provides more energy and dispositionbecause alcohol can cause inflammatory reactions in cells, which, in turn, spend more energy in the process of metabolizing alcohol.

Another short-term benefit is a liquid retention control. ADH, which is the antidiuretic hormone, starts to develop better and acts directly in the control of water reabsorption by our body.

In the long term, there is an improvement in glycemic indexes, reduced by an average of 15%. This means that the amount of sugar in the blood tends to decrease and prevent the evolution to diseases such as type 2 diabetes, for example.

Among the other benefits of alcohol withdrawal is nutritional quality, skin improvement, reduction of cholesterol levels and blood pressure. At one year, hepatic steatosis, which is nothing more than fat in the liver, is significantly reduced.

There are many other benefits for those who stop drinking, with an overall improvement in quality of life. For more information and possible guidance, we recommend that you seek a specialist doctor.