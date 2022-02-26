Kremlin official website down amid war in Ukraine | World

As of last Thursday (23), several pages related to the Russian government are unavailable, including the website of the lower house Duma and the Russian Ministry of Defense. The hacking offensive was confirmed by the NetBlocks observatory, which monitors freedom of access to the internet.

Twitter blocked and Facebook limited

Russia has blocked Twitter and threatened to do the same to Facebook after a clash over “censorship”, BBC News reporters Joe Tidy and James Clayton reported. NetBlocks says that Facebook and Instagram appear to be working normally, but Twitter services began to be interrupted this Saturday morning (26).

Twitter’s official support profile explains that the company is aware of the block and “will continue to work to keep the service safe and accessible.”

Experts at the cybersecurity NGO say there is a total or near-total restriction on Twitter in Russia. The incident stems from the conflict between the Kremlin and social media platforms over politics over videos and photos showing scenes from the war in Ukraine.